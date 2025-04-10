Share

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has emerged as the flagbearer of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) ahead of the upcoming Anambra State governorship election.

Chukwuma secured the YPP ticket during the party’s primary election held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in a process described as peaceful and transparent.

Chukwuma’s journey to the YPP candidacy follows his exit from the APC, where he had withdrawn his aspiration during the party’s primary election, citing alleged irregularities in the process.

Opting for a fresh start, he joined the YPP and emerged unopposed as the sole aspirant in the party’s primary election.

Announcing the results of the primary, conducted using the Option A4 voting system, the Chairman of the Election Committee and National Secretary of the YPP, Bar Vidieno Bamayi, declared Sir Paul Chukwuma the winner.

“The election was conducted in line with the constitution of the party and the Electoral Act. It was peaceful and transparent,” Bamayi stated.

He further explained, “We had only one aspirant, Sir Paul Chukwuma, but we still adhered to the party’s constitution and guidelines by conducting a vote.

Sir Paul Chukwuma scored a total of 366 ‘yes’ votes, while eight delegates voted ‘no.’ By the powers vested in me as the Returning Officer, I hereby declare Sir Paul Chukwuma the winner and duly returned as the YPP candidate on this day, April 10, 2025.”

Before presenting the party’s flag to Chukwuma, the National Chairman of the YPP, Comrade Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, hailed the new candidate as a valuable addition to the party.

“Sir Paul Chukwuma is a man who will widen the coast of our party and add immense value to our political fortunes,” Amakiri said, expressing confidence in Chukwuma’s ability to elevate the YPP’s standing in Anambra and beyond.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Paul Chukwuma expressed gratitude to the party faithful and outlined his vision for Anambra State.

“YPP is a party of disciplined members, and I am confident that more people will soon join us. Our target is the Government House, Awka, and with your support and the grace of God, we shall get there,” he declared.

Chukwuma also emphasized his goal of connecting Anambra to the center of national politics.

“I am in YPP to take Anambra State to the center, where we will be part of the government in power. This will uplift our dear state and bring development to our people,” he added.

With his emergence as the YPP candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma now sets his sights on the governorship race, promising to lead a campaign anchored on discipline, unity, and progress for Anambra State.

