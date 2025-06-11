Anambra 2025: Election Not For Serial Contenders Says APGA Media Warriors

Share

As the campaigns for the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra state commences the APGA Media Warriors have stated that the coming election is not for serial contenders who they claimed have never won any election before.

The group contended that other candidates are just in the race to fulfill all righteousness adding that non of them has the capacity to beat the incumbent governor Prof Charles Soludo.

The group took a swipe on the ambition of the All Progressives Congress APC candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu insisting that his performance while at the National Assembly has been the bane of his success in politics.

According to the Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe;

“When Nicholas Ukachukwu went to House of Reps between 1999 to 2003, he was neither seen nor heard and that was the major reason, he has not been able to win any election in Anambra from that 2003 till date”

“He is a regular customer in the business of election contest in Anambra but has never won any because Anambra electorates know about his woeful performance as a legislator in FCT”

“Nicholas Ukachukwu is not a match for Governor Soludo on issues of governance and Nigerians can attest to that”

“Even one APC Governor stated without fear of contradiction that they are learning about good governance from Governor Soludo”

“When Prof Soludo was not yet elected Anambra Governor, APC Governors invited him to lecture them on how to govern their State”

“Now that Anambra people gave him their mandate to govern them, they will not allow Nicholas Ukachukwu cut short the good work he is doing in our State,” he said.

Share