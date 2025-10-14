Anambra 2025: Ebonyi Indigens, Transporters Endorse Soludo’s Re-Election

As the November 8, 2025 Anambra governorship election approaches, Ebonyi indigenes residing in the state, under the umbrella of the Ebonyi Solution Marshalls, have officially endorsed Governor Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s second-term bid. Transporters in the state, organized under the Transport Sector Solidarity Rally for Governor Soludo, also pledged their support during a mega rally at Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Chief Chukwuma Otubelu, President-General of Ebonyi Solution Marshalls, said the group represents over 50,000 registered voters and expressed confidence that their support would be decisive.

“We have ensured that all eligible Ebonyi voters across Anambra’s 21 local government areas and 326 wards have their PVCs. We are supporting Soludo because we have benefited immensely from his policies—free education, free maternal healthcare, and urban renewal projects in areas populated by Ebonyi indigenes,” Otubelu said.

Chief Monday Nwokoye, Director of the Special Anti-Touting Squad in Anambra, emphasized that Ebonyi indigenes make up approximately 40% of the state’s voting population and vowed their full support for Soludo.

Deputy President-General Benjamin Okoro highlighted Soludo’s personal ties to Ebonyi State, noting that the governor spent his formative years in Nkalagu, and described him as “our own person,” promising unwavering support at the polls.

Ambassador Moses Igwe, President-General of the Ebonyi Town Unions Association (Anambra chapter), and Chinedu Itumo, Youth Leader of Ebonyi Solution Marshalls in Ogbaru, also endorsed the governor, citing his impactful policies for Ebonyi residents.

The chairman of the occasion, Chief (Dr.) Godwin Ubaka Okeke, represented by Chief Nelson Enendu, lauded Soludo’s performance in his first term and stressed that he had “no credible opposition” in the upcoming election. Comrade Celestine Aniere, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, highlighted transporters as critical stakeholders, promising their collective support to deliver votes.

Barr. Patricia Igwebike, Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, also commended transporters for mobilizing in large numbers, noting their potential influence on the election outcome.

Governor Soludo, flanked by his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, expressed gratitude to the Ebonyi indigenes and transporters, recalling his formative years in Ebonyi and assuring continued inclusivity in governance.

Prince Augustine Akigwe, President of the Anambra State Tippers Association, affirmed his association’s support, urging Soludo to continue addressing issues such as road infrastructure and tout activities. Other leaders, including Elvis Okolie (State Chairman of Tricycle Owners and Operators), Chief Priest Chidi Mbafotu (Nnewi-Onitsha Brothers Union), and Okolie Chekwube Lucky (Association of Taxi and Car Operators), pledged the backing of their respective associations.

The rally underscored Soludo’s strong grassroots support among both transporters and Ebonyi indigenes, signaling a robust foundation for his re-election campaign.