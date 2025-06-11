Anambra 2025: APGA Apostles To Embark On 82 Days Tour

Share

As the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC announces June 11 as kick off of gubernatorial election campaigns in Anambra state the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Apostles have embarked on an eighty two days tour of the 326 electoral wards in the area.

The tour which also entails the inauguration of polling unit Chairmen and Secretaries of the 5,720 units in the area also has as part of it’s activities the sensitization of voters through voter education.

According to the Convener APGA Apostles Forum Chief Nchekwube Tony Dunga there shall be vibrant road shows and visit to major markets in the state.

“n line with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable for the November 8, 2025, Anambra Governorship Election, the official campaign window opens today, June 11, and runs through midnight of November 6, 2025”

“In response, the APGA Apostles Forum is set to launch a comprehensive, grassroots-driven tour across all 326 political wards in Anambra State”

“This strategic initiative is aimed at deepening the presence of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the grassroots and strengthening direct engagement with the electorate. This is our target within this campaign period in support for our beloved party, APGA” he noted .

Dunga further explained that ;

“As part of this tour, the APGA Apostles Forum will formally inaugurate her Polling Unit Chairmen and Secretaries in all 5,720 Polling Units across the State—a critical step toward fortifying the party’s structure ahead of the gubernatorial election”

“These activities that will last for eighty-two (82) days within this campaign period, are designed to amplify APGA’s people-centered agenda, raise public consciousness, and rally community-wide support for the re-election of His Excellency, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, and Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, for a second term”

“This is more than a campaign—it is a movement. A movement to awaken, revive, and reposition our great party in the hearts of the people—from the polling units to the marketplaces—towards a decisive victory across the state” he could included.

Share