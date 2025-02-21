Anambra 2025: APC To Settle For Ozigbo As Fresh Crisis Looms

Share

Twenty-four hours after the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo dumped the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), there are strong indications that none of the six aspirants seeking the ticket of the party may get the nod.

Before Ozigbo defected to the APC the party had embarked on wide consultations over which of the aspirants across all the political parties could beat the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo and they settled for Ozigbo.

This latest development is already causing a looming crisis within the ranks of the APC in Anambra state as supporters of the six aspirants are already threatening fire should a new entrant be given the ticket of the party.

A front-line aspirant of the APC was quoted to have said that with this recent development, the party is doomed for life adding that should the party choose to adopt Ozigbo as consensus candidate he would pull his structures into the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and ensure that Ozig.

