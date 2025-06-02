Anambra 2025: APC Stakeholders Unite For Ukachukwu, Ekwunife

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Anambra State have reaffirmed their commitment to secure victory for the State in the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the media office of the APC governorship candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, the affirmation was made at a high-level stakeholders meeting during the weekend at Party’s state Secretariat in Awka.

The meeting, which brought together top party leaders and grassroots mobilizers, featured a strategic address by the APC governorship candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, and the formal introduction of his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, to the party faithful.

Ukachukwu delivered a stirring call to action, urging party stakeholders to take President Bola Tinubu’s mandate “Go and get me Anambra” as a solemn charge.

“This is our moment to reclaim Anambra for progressive governance. President Tinubu has given us a clear directive, and we must ensure that his message sinks deep into every ward, every polling unit, every community. APC must become the face of hope, development, and accountability in Anambra,” Ukachukwu declared.

He outlined the APC’s core agenda for Anambra, anchored on three pillars: security, industrialization, and an agricultural revolution designed to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and restore investor confidence.

“We will bring a new dawn of safety, industry, and food security. These are not campaign slogans, they are our solemn pledges to Ndi Anambra,” he said.

Addressing the crowd, Ukachukwu officially presented Senator Ekwunife as his running mate, describing her as a “tested and trusted partner with unmatched grassroots appeal.”

“Iyom is not just a politician; she’s a force of nature. Her record speaks volumes. Together, we are building a movement that will take power back to the people,” Ukachukwu said.

In her remarks, Senator Ekwunife expressed profound gratitude to Ukachukwu and the APC leadership for their confidence in her candidacy. She vowed to bring her experience and energy to bear in delivering victory for the party.

“I am honoured by this call to serve. Prince Ukachukwu and I are fully aligned in our vision for a new Anambra rooted in security, driven by industrial growth, and sustained through agricultural innovation. This ticket is not about politics as usual. It’s about resetting the narrative and making government work for the people. We are ready, and we are going all the way,” Ekwunife said.

The stakeholders meeting, attended by influential APC figures across the state, was characterized by a renewed sense of unity and determination.

Speaker after speaker expressed their commitment to the Ikukuoma-Iyom Mandate, pledging to mobilize their constituencies for what they called a “historic rescue mission.”

The event comes on the heels of President Tinubu’s endorsement of the Ukachukwu-Ekwunife ticket, during which he personally handed them the APC flag at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

The endorsement has injected fresh momentum into the campaign, as Ukachukwu ramps up consultations with community leaders, business executives, youth organizations, and women groups.

Dismissing speculations of any alliance with the incumbent All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) administration, Ukachukwu made the party’s position clear saying: “Let there be no confusion—APC is Tinubu, and Tinubu is APC. We are not in any alliance with APGA. Our mission is to clean, win big, and win for the people”.,

As the countdown to the election begins, the APC in Anambra is consolidating its structures, unveiling a robust grassroots mobilization plan, and projecting a message of hope and transformation that it believes will resonate strongly with voters across the 21 local government areas.

The party’s leadership expressed confidence that the combination of Ukachukwu’s business acumen and Ekwunife’s political depth will prove decisive in breaking APGA’s grip on the state and ushering in a new era of progressive governance.

