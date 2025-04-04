Anambra 2025: APC Guber Aspirant Dumps Party

Share

…Withdraws From Saturday Primary

Less than 24 hours before the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in Anambra State, one of the top contenders for the party’s ticket and former National Auditor of the party, Paul Chukwuma, resigned from the membership of the APC.

Chukwuma also announced his withdrawal from the APC primary election but emphasized that his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the Renewed Hope agenda remains unwavering.

New Telegraph recalls that since the conduct of the last Ward Delegate election, which ended in controversy, the party has been embroiled in crisis.

Aspirants and party members have accused the leadership of the party in the State of favoring a particular new entrant.

There have also been allegations that the delegate list for the primary election was doctored in favor of the same aspirant.

In a letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of Umuleri Ward 2, Chukwuma wrote: “Resignation of Party Membership”

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). My decision is driven by my quest to connect Anambra State to national politics by building a broader and more inclusive political movement within the state in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“While I thank you for your leadership over the years, please be assured of my continued support for your shared progressive ideals, as I will devote more time to pursuing the realization of a safe and prosperous Anambra State. Kindly accept my highest regards.”

Chukwuma did not explicitly say whether he would remain in the race for the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra State, nor did he clarify whether he plans to join another party for the election.

“Let me rest for now and appraise what I have done so far before taking a stand,” he noted.

