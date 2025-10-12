Anambra 2025 And Idemili Paradox

Ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Idemili North and South Local Government Areas have remained the game changer which decides the fate of candidates. OKEY MADUFORO reports on the respective candidates’ battle to capture the area.

It was the second term election of the then Governor Mr Peter Obi in 2010 and the contest was between the former governor Sen Chris Ngige, Peter Obi and others. On the day of the election, it was discovered that the lists of voters in Idemili North and South local government areas were tampered with hence real names of voters were totally missing to the extent that an estimated 60 per cent of the voters names were missing.

But for the intervention of security operatives in the two council Areas, it would end up in a blood bath with scores of deaths. The two council areas were the stronghold and voting strength of Sen Chris Ngige which ultimately affected the fortunes of the former governor in the said election.

Records of strength since 1999 From the 1999 general election to this coming election, Idemili North has the highest voting strength totaling 246,318 by the last report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is 8.79 per cent of the total number of voters in the state.

Idemili South has a total of 125,637 which is 4.482 per cent of voters and when put together a candidate would be home and dry and must have gotten a simple majority pending the spread across the one third of two third of the 21 local government areas.

Besides Idemili North and South local government areas Ogbaru local government area also has 118,016 as well as Onitsha North local government area that has 183, ,476 voters. Also, the two areas play the decisive role in the election of Anambra Central Senatorial District given the fact that the populous Onitsha main market does not house the business community.

The community lives in neighboring towns such as Obosi, Oba, Mkpor, Ogidi, Umuoji all in Idemili North and South local government areas with over 300 polling units and Obi alone has more than 60 units. However, on the election day proper, strong candidates in the Anambra gubernatorial election barely scored up to 50 per cent of the votes in the area, hence presenting the paradox of the area.

Consequently, in this coming election, every candidate has visited the area about four times trying to break the paradox of Idemili. Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, had at a political function boasted that Idemili is already a foreclosed case adding that the margin would be wide.

However, he is yet to resolve issues with the leader of the party in the area, Sen Chris Ngige, who had earlier described his actions of putting his pictures on the billboards without his approval as disrespectful. Apparently, Ngige has remained silent since the commencement of the election and has so far not been seen around his party’s candidate which seems to observers as a minus for the party’s candidate.

Similarly, the likes of Chief George Moghalu of the Labor Party appear to be enjoying the support of Idemili North and South local government areas due to the proximity of his home Nnewi to Idemili and should all things be equal he can wrestle power there.

However, the area in focus boasts of top flight grassroots politicians that shake the landscape and a great number of them are members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which appears to be a plus for Governor Charles Soludo if well managed.

At a rally in Abatate in Idemili North Local Government Area, the Idemili political back bones converged for the endorsement of the governor. Former Chairman of Idemili North local government area Bar Okey Muo Aroh told reporters that the jinx of the Idemili paradox would be broken in the coming election.

“When you take a survey of the political class in Anambra State you will discover that a great number of them are here and they are on the ground” he said. State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, who was the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that delivered Sen Chris Ngige as governor in 2003 dismissed the boast of other parties, adding that most candidates in the race made it politically in those days when their likes where with them adding that they can’t make it.

“Those you think that have political clout and are contesting elections now cannot win because the power house and the capacity men that made them are now in APGA. We shall deliver Idemili North and South 100 per cent there is no doubt about that and that paradox is broken already ” he said.

At the rally proper which saw the return of former Federal House. of Representatives member for Idemili North and South Chief Ifeanyi Ibezi, was indeed a showcase of their strength in the area. Addressing a tumultuous crowd of over 15,000 supporters, Governor Charles Soludo who was visibly impressed by the turnout said that: “For the November 8 election, the Anambra people have taken over the campaign and it is no longer my campaign.

Never in the history of Anambra State that you find people organizing rallies of endorsement funded by themselves with their own money and even donating money to my campaign” “We have never seen a thing like this before in Nigeria and it is the people’s movement and here in Idemili North, I remember I came for a campaign in Obosi and Obosi had over 5,000 voters and after the rally they gave us N50 million” he said. Continuing, Soludo said that other communities are demanding for their own date for the endorsement rally.

“Ifitedunu town in Dunukofia Local Government area gave us N50 million and another community gave us N 50 million that means that we are moving! ” “Another community had its campaign rally and made a donation of N100 million and that is indeed an indication of the takeover of my second term election.

We are not talking about whether we will win Idemili North because you are about 257,000 registered voters, but I am sure that you are going to handle the paradox of Idemili North. “Our contest is at the 5,720 polling units and other areas are now trying to compete with Idemili North but I am convinced that we shall win in Idemili North with what we have on ground.”

Soludo’s reception Receiving Governor Soludo at the occasion, Hon Ifeanyi Ibezi said: “Your Excellency is that the Idemili North people have decided to rewrite the narrative of the paradox of Idemili North and what you are seeing today is the beginning of that event and we thank you for all your support and what you are doing in Anambra state. We are thanking you for coming to Abatete today.

“Mr. Governor, with deep sense of humility we want to thank you for coming and this is your second mission in this community called Abatete and on behalf of myself and our own traditional ruler, Igwe (Engr) Emeka Efobi, and indeed the rest of other traditional rulers thank you for coming to Abatete, Idemili North and South local government area.

“My serving colleagues in the House of Representatives, Hon Paschal Agbodike, Hon Chinwe Nnabuife and Hon Chinagorum Gwacham have in a motion seconded by all of us all and in a resolution endorse you for a second term.

“I am a believer that in Idemili North, we have 467 polling units over 448,000 private voters cards collected and in Idemili South we have over 118,000 PVC collected over 249 polling units and we have 710 polling units here.

“If we must break the paradox of Idemili politics, we must go down to our unit and cluster levels where we created the structure and ward level and break that jinx and we will do the needful and Abatete has over 38 polling units and we shall deliver 98 per cent of the votes I will drop this uniform,” he said.