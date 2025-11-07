Anambra 2025: Amupitan In Trial

Saturday November 8, 2025 will decide the place of Prof Joash Ojo Amupitan in the Nigerian Hall as he conducts his first election since being appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) some weeks ago.

The dual carriageway is wide open. The Anambra State gubernatorial election will either take Amupitan to the Hall of Fame or bury him eternally in the Hall of Infamy. It is a very easy decision to take by this Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria saddled with the job of cleansing the dirty past of his predecessor, Mahmood Yakubu.

Voters do not believe in elections anymore simply because their votes did not count under Yakubu, a Professor of History who made history by conducting some of the worst elections ever witnessed by the people. Instead of performance, he made excuses for his self-serving error.

Amupitan has come with good tidings, bent on reforming the electoral system. The INEC chairman has vowed that elections must be won at the polling units, not in the courtroom.

The import is that the era of endless litigations is over. The new boss believes in the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission. This, if done, will be a welcome development. In the past, especially under the obnoxious tenure of Mahmood, touts were recorded brazenly threatening voters who failed to support some well-known candidates.

No arrests were made even when they visited brutality on citizens who went to exercise their civic responsibility. All eyes will be on Anambra State on November 8. Amupitan must not only show that he is equal to this major task, he must prove to the world that the 2027 presidential elections will be one to think about with all positivity.

INEC should protect its independence. It is better to stand as a hero than to live as a scoundrel. If Amupitan should get it right, history will be fair to him

On November 3, 16 parties and their candidates signed a peace accord. Governor Charles Soludo, who will be running to secure a second term, was vocal in assuring of a peaceful atmosphere. It is our hope that as convener of the agreement, Bishop Mathew Kukah, prayed, there will be no incidents.

Perhaps, Kukah and Chairman of the Peace Committee, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, ably represented by Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, should go beyond the razzmatazz of signing on paper and make sure necessary steps are taken by the actors. Nigeria is a country highly in need of heroes.

The electoral commission produced one in the past. Prof Humphrey Nwosu stood his ground after the June 12, 1993 elections and was going to announce Chief Moshood Abiola as winner, even under threat. Amupitan must have the courage of an Nwosu. Great men live forever in the minds of compatriots.

Abiola and Nwosu may be dead but June 12 continues to be observed as Democracy Day. Amupitan knows the difference between light and darkness. Should he decide to walk the dark path of the professor before him, the black book is waiting. Conducting credible elections in Nigeria is not a nightmare. Only a compromised INEC chairman will have sleepless nights for inability to stand firm.

Loyalty should not be to the president but the citizens. A professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria cannot be lawless when it comes to electoral matters. We are worried that rigging did not exist before independence, in 1960. Yet, there were elections, beginning in 1923 under Hugh Clifford.

Three elected members, representing Lagos and Calabar Municipalities took their seats, with 30 others, in the Nigerian Legislative Council. All three candidates were of the Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP). In 1938, the Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM) displaced the NNDP in the Legislative Council. There were no cries of manipulation. When the House of Representatives was created in 1951, subsequent elections were peaceful.

The last elections conducted under the Union Jack, on December 12, 1959, did not produce ballot box snatchers and gun toting thugs. There were 7,185, 535 voters. In cases with likelihood of breach, 50 persons were arrested. Those were minor incidents which were tackled swiftly. Independence came with challenges.

In the Federal Elections of 1964, Eyo Esua, Chairman, Federal Electoral Commission, warned against announcing unauthorised results, sensing that some parties were manipulating names of candidates.

The situation snowballed into a bloodbath during the 1963 Western Region elections. Houses were burnt and over 160 lives lost. Amupitan should know history. Fraudulent election results led to the collapse of the First Republic. After the Wild Wild West, Operation Damissa followed on January 15, 1966. The next was Civil War. That cycle must not be repeated from now till 2027.

There is enough time to plan. Amupitan should give no excuses. Rigging and violence gang up when the head of the leader is rotten. INEC should protect its independence. It is better to stand as a hero than to live as a scoundrel. If Amupitan should get it right, history will be fair to him.