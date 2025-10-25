Anambra 2025: ADC. LP Trade Words Over Membership Of Obi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) are currently at each other’s throats over the membership of Peter Obi.

Recall that in the last bye-elections for Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North 1 Constituency, Peter Obi campaigned openly for the ADC on account of the disqualification of the Labour Party candidates in the said election.

Deepening the confusion further is that Obi is currently campaigning for the Labour Party candidate, Chief George Moghalu, in the next two-week election.

According to the Director General of the Labour Party and George Moghalu Campaign Council Arch Okey Chukwuogo, Peter Obi cannot be in two parties at a time, adding that those peddling this report are living in deceit.

“Like this question, particularly, and why I like it is because anybody who is saying that Peter Obi is in two places is living in deceit”

“The reason for saying that is that two days ago we were camping with Peter Obi and he went with us to Umunya, Ogbunike, on campaign day before he went with us to Achalla, Ogbuno, Nibo and part of Awka town ”

“Everywhere we went, he spoke and told people that he is Labour Party and doesn’t even talk about the ADC as his party”

Chukwuogo described the position of the ADC as funny, contending that the party cannot be laying claims to someone who is not a member of their party.

“ADC cannot be laying claim to Peter Obi, and you don’t lay claim to someone that is not in your party ”

“ADC cannot lay claim to Peter Obi, and when we went to Nimo, Pete was there, and the whole Anambra Central Senatorial District was there, it was a zonal rally organised by us and the member representing Anaocha-Njikoka-Dunukofia federal constituency”

“We went to the market with Peter, and on the day we had our flag off, he was there and he will always tell you that yes, they are talking about coalition, but that he is a member of the Labour Party”

Chukwuogo opined that it is not automatic that Peter Obi would contest the Presidency

“And there is no guarantee that the coalition would use the ADC, and there is no guarantee that Peter Obi would run forthe Presidency in ADC ”

“Infact, from the look of things, Peter Obi would not run for the Presidency in the ADC ”

“If ADC gives him a ticket that is ok, and that is if all the people like Chibike Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar and all the others who want to run for the Presidency are stepping down for Peter Obi, he will run, but not for them to bring him out and use money to manipulate the primary election and make him lose ”

“Peter wants to be President of Nigeria and not in a coalition that is not clear ” So Peter Obi is in the Labour Party, and we speak with him on a daily basis,” he said.

Anambra State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Comrade Patrick Obiano, alleged that the confusion about members can only be cleared by Peter Obi himself.

“Let me say that the question would have been directed to Mr Peter Obi himself”

“However, I know that Peter Obi has severely said that he is part of the coalition and that he is in the ADC because of the coalition, and you should know that the Labour Party is part of the coalition, not notwithstanding that they have an internal crisis in that party ”

“So if Peter Obi said so, in the meeting, this question came u,p and he said that he is in the ADC as a coalition member”

Obiano, however, argued that despite the support Obi gave to the candidates of his party during the bye elections, they all failed, insisting that Peter Obi’s support for Labour Party candidate George Moghalu doesn’t translate to Moghalu winning the election.

“No one can actually undermine the popularity of Mr Peter Obi, but he is not the one who is contesting ”

“If Peter Obi were contesting, it would have been a different thing ”

“You cannot easily forget that he supported Amamgbo, our candidate in the Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election, and he failed ”

“He also supported this other woman in the Onitsha North state Assembly bye election, and she failed ”

“We are looking at the person who is contesting, and what is the person’s pedigree, and you cannot force people to vote against their will, so the support of Peter Obi has minor effects on the chances of the candidates “