Anambra 2025: Adc, Lp Battle Over Peter Obi’s Membership

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) are currently at each other’s throat over the membership of former Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Recall that in the last byelections for Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North 1 Constituency, Obi campaigned openly for the ADC on the account of the disqualification of the Labour Party candidates in the said election.

Deepening the confusion further is that Peter Obi is currently campaigning for the Labour Party candidate, Chief George Moghalu, for the next two weeks’ election. According to the Director General of Labour Party and George Moghalu Campaign Council, Okey Chukwuogo, Obi cannot be in two parties at a time, adding that those peddling this report are living in deceit.

“Like this question particularly and why I like it is because anybody who is saying that Peter Obi is in two places is living in deceit.

“The reason for saying that is that two days ago, we were campaigning with Peter Obi and he went with us to Umunya , Ogbunike on campaign day before he went with us to Achalla, Ogbuno, Nibo and part of Awka town. “Everywhere we went, he spoke and told people that he is Labor Party and doesn’t even talk about the ADC as his party.”

Chukwuogo described the position of the ADC as funny, contending that the party cannot be laying claims to someone that is not a member of their party. “ADC cannot be laying claim to Peter Obi and you don’t lay claim to someone that is not in your party.

“ADC cannot lay claim to Peter Obi and when we went to Nimo, Peter was there and the whole Anambra Central Senatorial District was there.

It was a zonal rally organised by us and the member representing Anaocha- Njikoka – Dunukofia Federal Constituency was there.” “We went to the market with Peter and on the day we had our flag off, he was there and he will always tell you that ‘yes, they are talking about coalition but that he is a member of Labour Party.”

Chukwuogo opined that it is not automatic that Peter Obi would contest the Presidency “And there is no guarantee that the coalition would use the ADC and there is no guarantee that Peter Obi would run for Presidency in ADC.” “In fact, from the look of things, Peter Obi would not run for Presidency in the ADC.”

“If ADC gives him ticket, that is okay and that is if all the people like Chibuike Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar and all the others, who want to run for Presidency are stepping down for Peter Obi.

He will run but not for them to bring him out and use money to manipulate the primary election and make him lose. ” “Peter wants to be President of Nigeria and not in a coalition that is not clear.”

Anambra State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Comrade Patrick Obiano, alleged that the confusion about members can only be cleared by Peter Obi himself. “Let me say that the question would have been directed to Mr Peter Obi himself.

“However, I know that Peter Obi has severally said that he is part of the coalition and that he is in the ADC because of the coalition and you should know that the Labour Party is part of the coalition not withstanding that they have internal crisis in that party. ”

“So, if Peter Obi said so, in the meeting this question came up and he said that he is in the ADC, as a coalition member.”

Obiano however argued that despite the support Peter Obi gave to the candidates of his party during the by-elections, they all failed, insisting that Peter Obi’s support for Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, doesn’t translate to Moghalu winning the election.