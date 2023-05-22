Anambra: 16 Candidates Battle For APGA Chairmanship

Ahead of the conduct for the State Congress of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, sixteen candidates would on Tuesday, May 23 battle for the post of State Chairman.

The position which was zoned to Anambra Central Senatorial District commenced it’s contest with a debate organized by the Anambra Independent Support Group (AISG) where the aspirants lamented the high defection of members to other political parties.

According to the aspirants led by Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye, the problem of party membership is the over dependency on government appointments, noting that there should be a new way of fine tuning the party reward system after election.

“Our party has come of age and after every general elections people expect political appointments but this cannot go round hence the need for the establishment of a welfare scheme through the use of cooperative societies where party faithful would be given the opportunity to execute small scale projects through which the members and the party would be funded” he said

The aspirants further promised to facilitate the return of defected party members back to the party noting that the effects of the Labour Party movement in the last general election is a pointer to the fact that APGA needs urgent and far reaching plans to retain it’s position as the third largest political party in the country.

Speaking earlier the Convener of the debate and Coordinator AISG, Dr Harris Chuma Odili noted that the current political trend has gone beyond an internal affairs of the party but one that demands purposeful leadership that would drive the fortunes of the party to electoral victory.

“You will realize now how exalted the office of Chairman is when you weigh that Anambra state is spiritual, social, economical and political hub of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA”

“It is therefore expedient that you command great influence and that is why the Anambra Independent Media Support Group have decided to organize this interactive session or town hall meeting which gives the aspirants the opportunity to share their ambition and aspiration for the party in Anambra state” he said.

Out of the 16 Candidates seven attended the debate and promised to support any of their fellow aspirants that eventually emerges as the winner of the state Congress.