Analyzing the Accentual Rhythm in Babatope’s Arrows of Joy

The innate healing power of creative expression, the per- forming arts took centre stage in a holistic exploration of healing and self-discovery with the presentation of ‘Release’, a transformative and inspiring theatrical expression. Held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Franfunmi’s Studio, a dance studio in the heart of Dolphin Estate, Obalende, Lagos, ‘Release’ was an artfully crafted workshop series curated by Jennifer Ohia, where the therapeutic power of the performing arts was brought to the fore. Going beyond the traditional workshop format, this immersive experience became a canvas for individuals of all back- grounds to engage in an experiential odyssey. It created a nurturing, safe, and inclusive environment where participants embarked on a journey of emotional expression and personal growth.

Through a carefully designed series of activities, ‘Release’ invited participants to break free from the constraints of words, tapping into their creative selves using various art forms such as dance, theatre, and visual arts. The immersive nature of the experience encouraged participants to delve deep into their emotions, allowing them to ex- press feelings that might be challenging to articulate verbally. ‘Release’ was more than a simple gathernity for individuals to connect with their inner selves, fostering a sense of empowerment and agency in their own healing process. By engaging in this trans- formative journey, participants not only discovered the therapeutic benefits of artistic expression but also unlocked pathways to growth and resilience.

In the heart of ‘Release’, participants were encouraged to embrace vulnerability and tap into the innate healing power of creative expression. The carefully curated activities served as catalysts for emotional release, self-reflection, self-compassion, and a deeper understanding of one’s narrative. Guided by Jennifer’s expertise, participants were encouraged to push boundaries, challenge preconceptions, and witness first hand the transformative potential within the intersection of art and healing. As attendees engaged in this experiential odyssey, they not only gained a heightened sense of self- awareness but also contributed to the creation of a supportive community.

‘Release’ was not just about individual healing; it was about fostering connections, understanding, and shared strength within the therapeutic embrace of artistic expression. ‘Release’ was an extraordinary workshop curated by Jennifer Ohia, inviting participants to step into a realm where the performing arts became a conduit for emotional liberation and personal growth. Through this immersive experience, attendees were empowered to paint their stories with the vibrant hues of creativity, creating a masterpiece of healing and self-discovery that extended beyond the confines of the workshop itself.

This workshop stood as a testament to Ohia’s commitment to providing a platform where the inherent healing properties of the performing arts could be harnessed for the benefit of all. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph the idea behind ‘Release’, Ohia said: “The inspiration for Release came from my own life experiences; from abuse at a young age, to losing my mum and blaming myself for her passing and refusing to give myself the permission to grieve and heal, my daughter coming early and facing all the battles that she did, to dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on everything, to mental health challenges, to losing one of my younger sisters, to health challenges but more imporkeep fighting through it all and rediscovering the therapeutic power of the performing arts or the expressive arts. “As a people, we are carrying so much, bearing so much.

I look around every day and I see pain, I see anger, I see a lot of pent up aggression but where there’s anger there can be calm, where there is pain, there can be comfort and love, laughter and joy. Please don’t misunderstand me, the idea here is not to create a perfect world. That is not even possible. The goal here is to equip people with the tools they need to cope, to thrive , to endure to persevere but most importantly, to become resilient. And what is resilience? Well for me, resilience is the ability to bounce back from difficulties or adversity. It involves adapting to challenges, setbacks, or trauma and returning to a state of well-being,” said. Ohia, who is a certified therapist, further stated that ‘Resilience’ has received overwhelmingly positive feedback.