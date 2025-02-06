Analysts Worry Over Reliance On Borrowing To Fund Budget Deficits

Share

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have expressed concern over the Federal Government’s increasing reliance on borrowing to fund budget deficits.

The analysts, who stated this while commenting on the latest data on Nigeria’s debt profile, recently published by the Debt Management Office (DMO), pointed out that the reliance borrowing to fund budget deficits, “could further strain government finances in the near term.”

They said: “As of Q3’24, Nigeria’s total public debt surged by six per cent quarter-on-quarter to N142.3 trillion, marking an increase of N8 trillion within just three months.

This uptrend was primarily driven by a widening fiscal deficit stemming from the government’s budgetary shortfalls, alongside the continued depreciation of the naira, which saw the average exchange rate for external debt conversion weaken to N1,601.03/$ from N1,470.19/$ in Q2’24.

Additionally, domestic debt issuance by the DMO to finance fiscal gaps contributed significantly to the rising debt stock.”

The analysts further stated: “The cost of servicing Nigeria’s debt stock continues to mount, with total debt servicing rising to N3.6 trillion in Q3’24, representing a 1.7 per cent increase from the N3.5 trillion recorded in Q2.

External debt servicing soared to $1.3 billion (N2.1 trillion), up 29.7 per cent and 19.4 per cent in naira and dollar terms, respectively, from $1.1 billion (N1.7 trillion) in Q2.

“However, domestic debt servicing declined significantly by 23.1 per cent to N1.4 trillion from N1.9 trillion in Q2, likely reflecting lower coupon payments on maturing domestic instruments.

Over the first nine months of 2024 (9M:2024), the Federal Government (FG) spent N9.6 trillion on debt servicing—an alarming 154.7 per cent overshoot of the N6.2 trillion budgeted for the period and 75.2 per cent of the prorata projected revenue of N12.7 trillion, further underscoring Nigeria’s worsening fiscal constraints.”

Noting that Nigeria’s debt sustainability outlook remains a key concern, as the country’s forecast debt-to-GDP ratio has reached 53 per cent, which exceeds the DMO’s self-imposed threshold of 40 per cent, the analysts highlighted that “the outlook for revenue generation remains weak, with the FG’s projected N36.35 trillion revenue target for 2025 facing significant risks, particularly amid subdued oil earnings and constrained non-oil revenue growth.”

