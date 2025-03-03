Analysts Worry Over Depletion Of External Reserves

Share

Analysts at CSL Research have expressed concern over what they believe is the unpredictability of the sources of the drivers of external reserves accumulation in Nigeria.

According to the analysts, the sources of factors, such as multilateral inflows, external debt issuances, and foreign portfolio investments, which are the current drivers of external reserves accumulation, “could dwindle as maturities come due.”

The analysts stated this in a report, which focused on the sharp decline in the country’s external reserves in recent weeks.

The report said: “According to reserves movement data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country’s external reserves declined to $38.74 bn as of February 20, 2025, marking a 5.3 per cent decrease ($2.1 bn) from the year high of $40.92 billion recorded on January 6, 2025.

“This decline may be attributed to the CBN’s efforts to settle a portion of its 361- day Open Market Operations (OMO) and 364-day Treasury bill obligations owed to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), with maturities between January 6 and March 27, 2025.

“Additionally, the depletion in reserves could be linked to the CBN’s interventions to stabilise the naira, particularly through clearing foreign exchange (FX) backlogs for profit repatriation via the official market.

“While Nigeria’s external reserves are supported by various sources such as foreign remittances, foreign currency loans, and yields from foreign assets, the primary inflow comes from crude oil sales.

Global oil prices have remained relatively stable in recent years, influenced by geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“However, Nigeria has struggled to fully capitalise on these stable prices due to declining oil production, primarily driven by crude oil theft and deteriorating infrastructure.

In response to ongoing FX challenges, the PBAT administration has introduced several policies to foster a more transparent foreign exchange market.

“Despite these efforts, FX pressures have persisted, leading to a significant depreciation of the naira in 2023 and 2024.

However, since the beginning of 2025, the naira has shown signs of appreciation and relative stability, closing at N1,501/$ on 21 February 2025.”

It further stated: “The future trajectory of Nigeria’s external reserves will largely depend on policy adjustments and prevailing market conditions.

Oil revenues could gradually recover if the Federal Government and the CBN successfully implement reforms to boost oil production and improve operational efficiencies.

“However, the organic contribution of oil exports to reserve accumulation remains weak, as much of the reserves’ growth has been driven by multilateral inflows, external debt issuances, and foreign portfolio investments—sources that could dwindle as maturities come due.

“Streamlining FX market interventions and strengthening fiscal management could also help slow the pace of reserve depletion, ensuring greater stability in the country’s external reserves.”

New Telegraph’s findings show that the country’s external reserves declined by $1.16 billion in January 2025, wiping out the $592.58 million gain recorded in December 2024.

Specifically, data published by the CBN indicates that the reserves dropped from $40.88 billion at the end of December to $39.72 billion as of January 31, 2025.

With the reserves standing at $38.50 billion as at February 26, 2025, it means that the dollar buffers fell by $1.22 billion between the end of January and the 26th of last month.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

