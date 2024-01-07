Analysts: Why 2024 Budget Faces Many Hurdles

N8trn Debt Service, N9trn Deficit, Unstable Revenue as Obstacles

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on New Year day signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, a development that is unprecedented in recent history. The N28.78 trillion budget tagged 'Budget of Renewed Hope' targets macroeconomic stability, investments and jobs creation. PAUL OGBUOKIRI, however, reports that the budget faces many obstacles

Many hurdles of 2024 Budget amid weak currency, inflation

With Nigeria’s 2024 proposed budget assented to by President Tinubu on January 1, there are indications that there may be fiscal hurdles in the offing. This is because contrary to the perception that the approved budget of N28.78 trillion would rev up the country’s GDP, it would seem as though the sliding value of the Naira would erode the capacity of the Federal Government to meet all of its desired capital goals, analysts have said. In dollar terms, the proposed 2024 budget is circa $14.5 billion lower than the current fiscal budget. This is because in real terms, the approved 2024 budget is merely $34 billion when converted to the United States dollar based on the current exchange rate of the naira to the dollar, which has lost value by 92 per cent since the assumption of power by President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that at the twilight of the President Mohammadu Buhari administration, the Naira exchanged at N460/$1 at the I&E window of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Today, the naira exchanges at the rate of N881/$1. By the prevailing exchange rates to the dollar, Nigeria’s budget in 2018 was $23.41 billion; in 2019, it was $27.41 billion; in 2020 it was $28.30 billion. In 2021, it was $32.78 billion; in 2022, the budget was $40.5 billion, and in 2023, the election year, the budget was $47.5 billion. The bill passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Tinubu is N28.78trillion, which is equivalent to $33.5billion. That is approximately $14.5 billion less than the budget for the current fiscal year, they said. They further said that since Nigeria is mostly an import-dependent country, the lower cost of purchase of goods and services in the local currency may have limited utility on government spending.

Also, there are other implications of lower budget for the 2024 fiscal year. A low budget in a country can have far-reaching implications on the economy, affecting various sectors and aspects of economic development, said Paul Ezeibe, an Economist at Cashlinks. He noted that low budgets constrains the government’s ability to invest in critical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, airports, and utilities. He said insufficient funding of critical infrastructure at such a time can lead to delays or cancellations of projects, hindering economic development. Speaking on the social welfare of Nigerians, he said low budgets often result in reduced funding for education and healthcare. “This can lead to inadequate resources for schools and hospitals, affecting the quality of services and limiting access to education and health- care for the population,” he stated.

Also commenting, financial economist and lecturer at Ebonyi State University, Dr. Nelson Nkwo, said low budgets may limit the government’s capacity to create public sector jobs, which can contribute to unemployment and hinder economic growth. He stressed that public sector employment often serves as a stabilizing force in the job market. He said: “Insufficient government spending can also lead to a slowdown in economic growth. Government expenditure is a significant driver of economic activity, and a low budget can dampen demand, investment, and overall economic expansion.” Nkwo cited that the Tinubu government is faced with the dilemma of speedy economic growth to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian people and at the same time, faced with relentless inflation caused by low productivity and an ever-widening exchange rate. He said a country with a low budget usually resorts to borrowing to meet its financial obligations.

“This can result in an accumulation of debt, leading to challenges in debt management, servicing, and repayment,” he noted. Limited budgetary resources can contribute to inflationary pressures, especially if the government resorts to printing money to finance its activities. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of the currency, impacting the cost of living for citizens. Dr. Sarah Okafor, an economic affairs analyst, stated that a low budget may signal fiscal challenges and economic instability, potentially reducing investor confidence. “This can lead to capital flight, reduced foreign direct investment, and a negative impact on the country’s credit rating.” Also, commenting on the budget, a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Dr. Felix Echekoba, observed that a major concern for the administration at the moment is curbing inflation, which would imply slower economic growth. He added that it would also imply less than robust measure to curb unemployment.

Concerns over N9.18trn deficit

The N9.18trillion deficit in the 2024 budget is clearly the highest on record even after the removal of fuel subsidies that were once a major drain on the country’s finances. The drain of the petrol subsidy on the cash- strapped government’s earnings made a compelling case for its removal on President Bola Tinubu’s first day in charge. Yet, despite its removal, the Federal Government is now projecting to spend N9.18 trillion more than it will earn next year. Analysts say the high cost of governance and pockets of inefficient spending within government continue to widen the budget deficit, wiping some of the gains of the wasteful subsidy removal. The implication of the increased budget deficit in 2024 is that the government may end up spending less on capital projects and human capital, which are critical in spurring economic growth and delivering jobs. “Fuel subsidies had to go for Nigeria’s economy to survive.

Having done it, what’s the sacrifice for our political elite? The cost of governance is too high,” Kingsley Moghalu, founder and president of IGET and a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The approved 2024 budget has an aggregate expenditure of N28. 87 trillion for the Federal Government, of which the non-debt recurrent expenditure is N9.92 trillion, while debt service is projected to be N8.25 trillion and capital expenditure is N8.7 trillion. Lekan Ademola, a Lagos-based asset manager, said Nigeria is certainly living above its means with the non-debt recurrent expenditure. “Nigeria has ignored its revenue challenge by going on a recurrent expenditure spree. Yet, this has not impacted the economy, which has been stuck in a low growth path despite the higher cost of governance,” Ademola said.

Concerns over economy

Experts are at a loss as to how Nigeria will generate enough revenue to fund the budget for 2024, which is 18 per cent higher than that of 2023. Professor Segun Ajibola of the Department of Economics, Babcock University, Ogun State, said this is because, for many years, the country has struggled to meet its revenue target and the variance keeps getting wider ever since the 2014 global collapse in oil prices that sent the oil-dependent nation to its first recession in a quarter of a century. “All the government programmes to increase revenue have failed. Except for growing ‘independent revenue’ from Federal Government-owned agencies,” a senior public finance analyst, said. “Even if the new tax reform committee is relatively successful, I expect it will take a few years to really show results,” he said.

According to him, prior to 2014, the Federal Government’s revenue shortfall – that is the variance between actual and budgeted retained revenues – was in the billion-naira range but with the collapse in oil prices, the difference has stayed within the trillion-naira range. “In 2014, the government’s actual retained revenues stood at N3.727 trillion, based on data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s quarterly reports. This led to a shortfall of N3.5 billion when compared to the N3.731 trillion projected in the 2014 budget. “In 2015, when the country started feeling the heat from the fall in crude oil prices, the difference between actual and projected revenues ballooned 19.58 per cent to about N675.89 billion. In that year, Nigeria realised N2.776 trillion, compared to a target of N3.452 trillion.

“The gap, however, widened further at the thick of the economic recession that forced Africa’s biggest oil producer to look to the non-oil sector to lift the economy from its precarious state. For the first time in many years, the non-oil sector brought in the highest amount of revenue for the government while the oil sector played a second fiddle,” Ajibola said. He noted that the dwindling revenues have not stopped Nigeria from increasing its recurrent expenditure, which has more than tripled. “So again, I ask; what if 2024 expected revenues don’t materialise? What’s the plan for the downside scenario? Will there be a fiscal consolidation-focused contingency plan or will the CBN be raided again? I sincerely hope that “hope” is not the only strategy,” the senior economist said.

Capital projects to suffer

Capital projects across Nigeria will suffer more as the Federal Government has project- ed 45 per cent of its N18.3 trillion expected revenue in 2024 to service debts. The 2024 budget proposed an aggregate expenditure of N28.87 trillion for the Federal Government in 2024, of which the non-debt recurrent expenditure is N9.92 trillion, while debt service is projected to be N8.25 trillion and capital expenditure is N8.7 trillion. By implication, capital projects would suffer more, leading to more abandoned projects, with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, recently alleging that President Bola Tinubu inherited N6 trillion debts in road projects, compounding the problem. Tinubu, at the budget presentation on November 29 last year, said that the Federal Government would work towards reducing the rising debt.

Nigeria’s total debts now stand at N87.7 trillion, according to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), which puts pressure on inflation and worsens Nigeria’s currency problems. For the 2024 budget estimates, the deficit is projected at N9.18 trillion in 2024 or 3.88 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is lower than the N13.78 trillion deficit recorded in 2023, representing 6.11 per cent of GDP. The President said the deficit budget would be financed by new borrowings totalling N7.83 trillion, N298.49 billion from privatisation proceeds, and N1.05 trillion drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific development projects. He further said that the national social safety net project would be expanded to provide targeted cash transfers to poor and vulnerable households.

Commenting on reforms, Tinubu said tax and fiscal policies would be reviewed to meet Nigeria’s revenue targets. “Our target is to increase the ratio of revenue to GDP from less than 10 per cent currently to 18 percent within the term of this administration,” he said.

Key Budget assumptions

The President noted that the world oil market and domestic conditions informed the government’s adoption of a conservative oil price benchmark of $77.96 per barrel and a daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day. “We have also adopted a naira to US dollar exchange rate of N750 per US Dollar for 2024,” he said. He stressed that the economy was expected to grow by a minimum of 3.76 per cent, above the forecast world average. “Inflation is expected to moderate to 21.4 per cent in 2024,” he added.

Reliance on loans

Though President Tinubu has already secured the National Assembly’s approval to borrow $7 billion and 100 million Euro, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, in his remarks, said the budget projections were based on realistic assumptions and can be implemented to stabilise the Nigerian economy for rapid inclusive growth.