Analysts welcome decline in credit extension to government

The sharp decline in credit extension to the government, as indicated in latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is a “positive development” as it could help curb inflationary pressures, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts, who stated this while reacting to the apex bank’s data, which shows that credit extension to the government dropped significantly by -77 per cent y/y and -45 per cent m/m to N5.2 trillion in November, attributed the decline to the plan by the new Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, to stop the financing of the government’s fiscal deficits through the Ways and Means advances.

As the analysts put it, “the sharp deceleration in credit extension to the government is unsurprising, considering the new CBN hovernor’s plan to stop the financing of the government’s fiscal deficits through the Ways and Means advances and instead return to its core mandate of ensur- ing monetary and price level stability. “We view this as a positive development because the rise in productivity credit exten- sion to the government has been one of the drivers of inflationary pressures in the country.” The analysts, however, noted that the CBN’s data shows that, Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) increased significantly by 44 per cent y/y to N59.7 trillion as at November 2023. They stated: “Credit extension to the private sector and other monetary aggregates have continued to expand despite the CBN’s implemen- tation of various restrictive measures, including the return of Open Market Operation (OMO) auctions, Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) debits, removal of the N2.0 billion cap on Standing De- posit Facility for DMBs, and adjustment of the asymmetric corridor of the MPR to (+100/-300bps) from (+100/-700bps previously). “Regarding monetary aggregates, broad money supply (M3), and M2 money supply grew rapidly by 39% y/y and 38% y/y respectively.”

Citing headline inflation reading for December 2023, which surged by 72bps to 28.92 per cent y/y and the continuous expansion of money supply, the analysts said they believe that the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), “will continue to raise interest rates to sustain its efforts in combating inflationary pressures.”