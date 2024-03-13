Analysts welcome accretion to external reserves

The accretion to the country’s external reserves in recent days, as indicated in latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), “signals positive foreign exchange inflows into the economy,” analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said. The analysts stated this in the latest edition of the, “Cowry Weekly Financial Markets Review and Outlook,” released yesterday. According to the analysts, the 3.64 per cent year-to-date modest accretion that saw the external reserves rising to $34.11 billion as of March 7, 2024, “reflects an encouraging trend of improved foreign exchange inflow into Nigeria’s economy.”

Indeed, the analysts noted that the CBN has reported a notable rise in total portfolio flows into the economy for 2024, which currently stand at $2.4 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the entirety of 2023. They also noted that “within the first few days of March 2024, there has been a positive trend in total foreign exchange inflows driven by increased investor interest in short-term sovereign debt following adjustments to benchmark interest rates.”

Furthermore, the analysts pointed out that overseas remittances surged to $1.3 billion in February 2024, surpassing the previous month’s inflow of $300 million by more than four times, according to CBN data, even as data showed that foreign investors actively participated in the Nigerian market, purchasing over $1 billion worth of local assets in February. Still, the analysts noted that “on a year-on-year analysis, Nigeria’s gross external reserves have experienced a decline of $2.55 billion or 6.95% since the first week of March 2023.”