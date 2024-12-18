Analysts: Weak Naira Boosting Nigeria’s Foreign Trade

Share

Citing the latest foreign trade data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that the surge in agricultural and manufactured goods exports, occasioned by the weak naira, “highlights the potential for sectors outside oil to bolster Nigeria’s foreign trade.”

Dissecting the data in a report released yesterday, the analysts, who pointed out that the naira experienced significant depreciation against the dollar across various segments of the foreign exchange market in Q3’24, noted that exports grew by 17 per cent to N20.5 trillion, while imports increased by nine per cent to N14.7 trillion, resulting in a trade surplus of N5.8 trillion and marking the eighth consecutive quarter of trade surpluses.

The analysts stated: “The latest foreign trade report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals an impressive 120.4 per cent year-on-year increase in Nigeria’s total merchandise trade, which climbed to N99.34 trillion in the first nine months of 2024, compared to N45.08 trillion during the same period in 2023.

This remarkable growth underscores a significant improvement in trade activity, fuelled by increased export and import volumes alongside the depreciation of the naira, which enhanced the competitiveness of Nigerian exports in global markets.

Exports during the period rose by an extraordinary 145.8 per cent year-on-year to N57.2 trillion, outpacing the 93.2 per cent year-on-year growth in imports, which reached N42.14 trillion.

“This disparity between exports and imports resulted in a trade surplus of N15.02 trillion, marking a staggering 931.7 per cent increase compared to the N1.5 trillion surplus recorded in the first nine months of 2023.

The surplus underscores Nigeria’s improved export performance, particularly in the crude oil segment, which remains the mainstay of the economy.

