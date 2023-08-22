Analysts want CBN to rein in currency outside banking system

Although its naira redesign programme may not have achieved its stated objectives, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should still introduce strict measures to ensure the retention of currency within the banking system, analysts at CSL Research have said. The analysts, who stated this in a report released yesterday, warned that with the Supreme Court’s extension of validity of old naira note as legal tender adjourned to December 31, 2023, “the currency outside banks will remain at current (high) levels if actions are not taken to ensure they remain with the banks.”

The CBN had on October 26, 2022, announced a naira redesign programme under which newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes were introduced to replace the old denominations. The apex bank, which explained that the move was aimed at tackling challenges such as, the increasing ease of currency counterfeiting, significant hoarding of naira notes, risks to financial stability as well as inflation, had initially said that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2023, when the former would cease to be legal tender. However, following the hardship faced by members of the public in trying to access the new banknotes, some state governments sued the Federal Government at the Supreme Court over the naira redesign policy, and in its ruling on March 3, 2023, the apex court extended the validity of the old banknotes till the end of this year. But reacting to new money supply statistics from the CBN, which shows that there was an increase in currency in circulation and currency outside banks in June compared with May, the CSL Research analysts said that they expect the CBN, “to implement tighter rules around withdrawals to retain the money within the system once the old cash has been taken out of circulation.”

They said: “The challenge of having a high proportion of currency in circulation outside the banking system has remained since independence despite previous currency redesigns and printing. “We reiterate however that the objectives of reducing the significant amount of cash outside the banking system to ensure monetary policy effectiveness, curtail criminal activities and promote financial inclusion amongst others are strongly desirable. “Also reducing the amount of cash outside the banking system also helps to curb money laundering activities if the implementation is done in conjunction with agencies like the EFCC and the banks. Suspicious transactions can easily be flagged as cash comes in and out of the system. …From the numbers we have seen, we can conclude that the naira redesign did not achieve its aim.”

They further stated: “For context, the currency in circulation reduced by 48.97 per cent between October 2022 (when the naira redesign deadline was announced) and March 2023 i.e., from N3.3 trillion to N1.68 trillion. “However, percentage of currency outside banks to currency in circulation in October 2022 and March 2023 were 86 per cent and 85.86 per cent respectively, a marginal reduction of 0.14 per cent, which suggests the initiative did not really achieve the expected objectives. “With extension of validity of old naira note as legal tender adjourned to Dec 31, 2023, we believe the currency outside banks will remain at current levels if actions are not taken to ensure they remain with the banks. For example, we expect the CBN to implement tighter rules around withdrawals to retain the money within the system once the old cash has been taken out of circulation.”