Analysts Urge Increased Investment In MMS To Tackle Unemployment

Economic analysts are calling for increased investment in mobile money services as a strategic measure to bridge the widening unemployment gap in Nigeria.

With the country’s unemployment rate standing at an alarming 33.3 per cent as of the last National Bureau of Statistics report, experts believe that the mobile money sector holds immense potential to stimulate job creation and economic growth.

The mobile money industry in Nigeria has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and the need for financial inclusion.

The Managing Director, PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, has identified smartphone penetration, internet connectivity and innovative technologies as key factors that are crucial to increased access to mobile money services in Nigeria.

According to him, with smartphone penetration projected to reach 65 per cent by 2026 as well as improved internet infrastructure, more Nigerians will be enabled to access mobile money services.

He disclosed that with fintech companies evolving through digital wallets and seamless payment gateways, accessibility to mobile money service was bound to expand soon.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the volume of mobile money transactions in the country surged by over 200 per cent between 2020 and 2023, reaching a record high of N16 trillion in 2023.

Despite this growth, experts argued that the sector remained underexploited in addressing the nation’s unemployment challenges.

Speaking at a forum recently, an economist at the University of Lagos, Dr. Amina Bello, said: “Mobile money services are more than just a tool for financial transactions; they are a gateway to job opportunities in underserved communities.

“Expanding this sector can create jobs across the value chain, from mobile money agents to technology developers and support staff.”

Industry analysts highlight that mobile money services can provide direct employment to thousands of Nigerians by increasing the number of mobile money agents across rural and urban areas.

Currently, there are over 1.4 million registered agents in the country, but experts believed this number could double with adequate investment and government support.

In addition to direct jobs, the sector also has the potential to empower entrepreneurs. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, could benefit from enhanced access to financial services, enabling them to expand and hire more employees.

“Many SMEs struggle due to lack of access to credit and banking services. Mobile money platforms can bridge this gap by providing digital payment solutions and micro – loans,” said Adekunle Olayemi, a fintech consultant.

To maximise the potential of mobile money services, analysts are urging the government to provide an enabling environment for the sector.

This includes implementing policies that reduce regulatory bottlenecks, improving digital infrastructure, and offering tax incentives to fintech startups.

Industry leaders such as Flutterwave, OPay, PalmPay, and Paga are already making significant strides in the sector, but experts believed more venture capital funding is needed to drive innovation and scalability.

Despite its potential, the mobile money sector faces challenges such as network instability, cybersecurity risks, and low financial literacy in rural areas. sts recommend targeted investment in infrastructure development and public awareness campaigns to address these issues.

“Mobile money services can only thrive if users trust the system. Stakeholders must work together to ensure reliability, security, and ease of use,” said Dr. Bello.

As Nigeria grapples with high unemployment rates, investing in mobile money services presents a viable solution to create jobs and foster economic growth.

He said with the right policies and investments, the sector could transform Nigeria into a hub of financial innovation while addressing one of the nation’s most pressing challenges.

He said a collaborative effort between the government, private sector, and international investors was needed to unlock the full potential of mobile money services and secure a brighter future for millions of Nigerians.

