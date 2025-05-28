Analysts Urge Federal Government To Deepen Reforms

Share

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have called on the Federal Government to deepen its ongoing reforms to avoid what they described as “reform fatigue”.

The analysts, who made the call in a recent report, said that although positive results were recorded immediately after the reforms were introduced, persistent inflation, as well as current oil price volatility, make it imperative for the government to urgently deepen its reforms to prevent reform fatigue from setting in.

According to the analysts, the government must implement “second-tier” reforms which must focus on institutions.

They stated: “Nigeria began its reform journey like a man on fire. In 2023, with public finances in tatters and exchange rate misalignment widening like a fault line, bold reforms were not optional, they were the only way!

Petrol subsidies were scrapped, FX rates were unified, and the CBN rediscovered its monetary compass. “The results were swift and encouraging as FX liquidity improved, investment inflows trickled back, and growth began to stir from its long slumber.

“Although inflation eased slightly to 23.71 per cent in April, it remains uncomfortably high. Reflecting this concern, the MPC held the policy rate steady at 27.50 per cent in May, signalling that the fight against inflation is far from over.

