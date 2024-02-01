Analysts to FG: Increased Revenue Key to Greater Fiscal Resilience

Analysts at the Research Department of Coronation Merchant Bank have called on the Federal Government to step up its efforts to accelerate revenue generation as this, according to them, is key to achieving greater fiscal resilience and the government’s financial goals for sustainable development. The analysts said this in a new report in which they especially highlighted the revenue targets in the Federal Government’s N28.7 trillion 2024 Budget.

They stated: “The estimated revenue to fund the 2024 budget was revised upward to N19.6 trillion, 78.2 per cent higher than the 2023 provision of N11 trillion. The breakdown of this revenue estimate shows that N9.2 trillion (46.9%) is expected from oil-related sources while the balance of N10.4 trillion (53.1%) is expected from non-oil sources.

“Overall, the revenue projections point towards expectations of improved revenue inflow, on the back of the removal of PMS subsidy, fx depreciation following the fx liberalization policy, and increased collection of non-oil taxes. “In our view, achieving the proposed revenue target in 2024 would require deliberate efforts towards tackling the challenges in the oil sector. Average oil production from January – November ‘23 was 1.46mbpd. This is below the FGN 2023 oil production target of 1.72mbpd.

In 2024, we expect oil production to range between 1.4 -1.6mbpd, still below the FGN’s 2024 oil production target of 1.78mbpd. “On the other hand, it is worth highlighting that actual non-oil revenue has exceeded FGN’s target by an average of 9.4 per cent since FY2021. Additionally, as at end-September ’23, we note an overperformance of non- oil revenue (N2.5 trillion exceeding the prorated target of N1.8 trillion).

“We expect the FGN to increase its tax mobilisation initiatives and further enhance independent revenue generation and collection efforts, especially from government- owned enterprises (GOEs).”