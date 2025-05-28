Analysts: Tight Credit Environment May Hinder Economic Activity

Share

Following the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row at its meeting last week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, have warned about the negative impact that a tight credit environment could have on broader economic activity in the near to medium term.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the outcome of the MPC’s latest meeting. According to the analysts, the MPC’s decision to maintain the status quo on all key policy parameters, thereby “extending its wait-and-see approach” that began at the committee’s meeting in February this year, “was largely in line with market expectations (and) reflects a cautious policy stance aimed at monitoring the delayed effects of earlier monetary tightening amid renewed financial pressures.”

However, noting the decision also, “reflects caution in the face of persistent external and internal uncertainties,” the analysts stated: “Concerns persist around the elevated cost of borrowing, which continues to constrain access to credit for both businesses and households.

This tight credit environment poses downside risks to private sector-led investment and could weigh on broader economic activity or output growth in the near to medium term.”

They added: “Looking ahead, the path of inflation remains a critical variable. If cost pressures—driven by FX instability, potential increases in pump prices for petroleum motor spirit (PMS), and other structural inefficiencies—fail to subside, Nigeria could see inflation climb once more.

“This would erode real interest rates and could undermine monetary stability if the current nominal rates are not adjusted in time. The balance between sustaining growth and containing inflation remains delicate, and the CBN’s future actions will need to reflect evolving macroeconomic dynamics.”

New Telegraph reports that just like they did at their meeting in February, all twelve members of the MPC, at the end of their meeting last Tuesday, unanimously voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50 per cent, preserve the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500/-100 basis points, hold the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 50.00 per cent for deposit money banks and 16.00 per cent for merchant banks, and keep the Liquidity Ratio unchanged at 30.00 per cent.

However, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have warned that the current 27.5 per cent benchmark interest rate poses a serious threat to the survival of local industries and the successful implementation of the Federal Government’s “Nigeria First” procurement policy.

In a statement last Wednesday, the OPS pointed out that interest rates might undermine the government’s ability to implement its Nigeria First policy.

For instance, Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, warned that the CBN’s decision to retain the MPR at 27.5 per cent since November 2024 was “suffocating the capacity of the manufacturing sector” and undermining national industrial goals.

“The ‘Nigeria First Policy’, which seeks to strengthen local industry and reduce import dependence, may be under severe threat,” Ajayi-Kadir warned, stressing that access to affordable financing is key to the policy’s implementation.

