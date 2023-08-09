Analysts task policy-makers on ensuring continued economic resilience

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have stressed the need for Nigeria’s policymakers and stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in tackling headwinds both from the reforms that have been launched since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29 and the global environment, in order to safeguard the country’s continued economic resilience and stability. The analysts, who stated this in a report released over the weekend, noted that although the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), maintained its projection of 3.2 per cent growth for Nigeria in 2023, consistent with its earlier forecasts from January and April, “this projection comes in the midst of persistent economic headwinds that could potentially impede Nigeria’s growth ambitions.” As the analysts put it, “despite a commendable 3.10 per cent year-on-year growth in 2022 and a continued positive trajectory with 2.31 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 of 2023, uncertainties loom large on the macroeconomic horizon.” According to the analysts, key factors that are contributing to the “uncertainties” include the impact of the removal of the subsidy on fuel, liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, insecurity and commodity price volatility. Specifically, on the removal of the subsidy on fuel, the analysts said: “The recent removal of subsidies introduces an element of volatility, particularly impacting sectors sensitive to consumer demand.”

They further stated: “The liberalisation of the foreign exchange market introduces an additional layer of complexity, potentially exposing the economy to exchange rate fluctuations and associated trade implications.” On insecurity, the analysts said: “Persistent security challenges threaten to disrupt supply chains and deter investor confidence, exerting a drag on overall economic activities.” They also noted that surging commodity prices, which is a global phenomenon, had contributed to Nigeria’s inflation reaching a multi-year high of 22.79 per cent in June 2023, a development that forced the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to assume a more hawkish monetary policy stance, by resorting to rate hikes.

They thus stated: “It is evident that Nigeria’s growth prospects are entangled in a complex web of internal and external challenges. Policymakers and economic stakeholders need to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing these headwinds to ensure the country’s continued economic resilience and stability in the face of a volatile global economic landscape.” In its “Nigeria Economic Outlook, August 2023,” publication, released last Friday, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) stated that “continued inflationary growth and rise in the cost of living” may slow Nigeria’s real economic growth in the medium term. The consulting firm, which also predicted that high foreign exchange rates may drive up production costs, thus impacting negatively on firms’ performance, further forecast that surging energy, food, transportation and import costs could dampen consumer spending on nondiscretionary items. It said that while economic reforms such as the FX market liberalization, “could gradually attract foreign investments and boost capital inflows in the long-term,” investors will likely adopt a wait and see approach in the short-run. According to PwC, “this may be a result of the absence of further reforms to strengthen business and economic fundamentals.”

Commenting on how the new government’s reforms will impact businesses, the consulting firm said: “Consumer spending may be adversely impacted by the elevated inflation rate (food 25.3% and core inflation 20.3% rates) and fuel price (140% increase after subsidy removal).” This, it said, may result in business revenues declining in the short-term, “mainly due to direct impact input costs and reduction in disposable incomes.” Also, it stated that the cost of borrowing in naira could remain elevated due to the increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18.5 per cent in July 2023 by 25 basis points, adding that finance costs are also likely to increase due to exchange rate losses from higher interest payments incurred on exposure to foreign currency denominated loans.