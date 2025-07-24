Analysts Task FG On Transparent Data Disclosures

Analysts at Proshare Research have harped on the need for the Federal Government to embrace transparency, especially as regards the disclosure of information that will facilitate the assessment of the effectiveness and reach of its ongoing reforms.

The analysts stated this in their recently released Nigeria macroeconomic outlook for H2’25 report.

The report noted that while the government’s economic reforms have started to yield the desired results, “the implementation of interventions such as conditional cash transfers and the student loan programme has so far reached only a limited segment of the population and has had a modest impact relative to the scale of economic hardship triggered by the removal of the petrol subsidy in 2023.”

According to the report: “While the government has acknowledged that the broader and more sustained effects of its reform agenda will require a transition period before households and businesses feel tangible improvements, Proshare analysts emphasise the importance of clear policy signalling and communication.

“This is essential to provide the public with a realistic expectation of the timeline within which positive, widespread outcomes or macroeconomic stability may materialise on the state of the microeconomy.

The analysts further underscore the need for transparent data disclosures to facilitate the evaluation of the effectiveness and reach of ongoing government reforms.”

Warning that the country faces fiscal vulnerability in the second half of this year, the report said: “Nigeria generated approximately N6.9 trn between January 2025 and April 2025, compared to N5.2 trn in the same period last year, according to Finance Minister Wale Edun’s fiscal performance review.

Within the period in 2025 total public debt rose by N4.72 trn to reach N149.39 trn despite which global rating agencies review Nigeria’s sovereign ratings upwards.