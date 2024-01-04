Analysts Task FG on Deployment Of Borrowed Funds

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have called on the Federal Government to ensure that borrowed funds “are efficiently deployed to generate positive economic returns.” The analysts, who stated this in the “Coronation Economic Note” released last week, opined that an efficient deployment of borrowed funds by the government would boost growth and also lead to an increase in revenue generation that would enable the country to service its debt.

Reacting to the latest data on Nigeria’s public debt recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the analysts noted that while the country’s total public debt increased marginally by 0.6 per cent q/q or N0.5 trillion to N87.9 trillion at end-September ’23 and that as at end-September ’23, the public debt was equivalent to 44.1 percent of 2022 nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is above the DMO’s debt-to-GDP ratio target of 40 per cent for 2020- 2023, it is still below the limit of 55 per cent set by the World Bank for countries within Nigeria’s peer group.

Specifically, they noted that Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio, “is relatively low when compared to other African emerging economies such as Ghana (88.8%), Egypt (87.2%), South Africa (67.4%), Kenya (67.3%).” However, commenting on the data on debt servicing, the analysts stated: “We note that as at end-September ’23, the FGN had spent c.N5.2 trillion on debt servicing (N3.2 trn on domestic and N1.9 trillion on external). Based on the latest data in the public domain (i.e., as at end-September ’23), the debt-service-to-revenue ratio stood at 60 per cent.

“We expect debt service costs to remain elevated (in nominal terms) due to the im- pact of the fx liberalization policy and additional borrowing on the back of the FGN budget deficit.” They also noted that in a report by the Federal Ministry of Finance, the debt-service- to-revenue ratio in the budget was projected at 45 per cent in 2024 compared with 57 percent for FY2023, which, according to the analysts, reflects the FG’s expectations of improved government revenue in 2024.

In addition, they noted that Moody’s Investors Service recently upgraded its outlook on Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating from “stable” to “positive” while Fitch Ratings maintained the country’s long- term foreign-currency issuer default rating at ‘B-‘with a stable outlook.