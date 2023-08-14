Analysts task CBN, policymakers on additional measures to tackle inflation

Citing the recent surge in money supply despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustaining its tight monetary policy stance, analysts at Comercio Partners have said that the apex bank and the country’s policymakers may need to consider additional measures to tackle inflation. The analysts stated this in the firm’s “Nigeria Macroeconomic and Markets Report, July 2023,” released over the weekend. According to the analysts, “despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to combat inflation and tighten liquidity by raising the benchmark interest rate, Nigeria’s money supply witnessed a substantial increase, reaching a record N64.3 trillion in June 2023. “This surge, amounting to a whopping N8.8 trillion in just one month, has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) interest rate hikes in curbing inflation. “The CBN’s decision to hike the benchmark interest rate to 18.75 per cent was driven by soaring inflation rates, reaching 22.79 per cent in June 2023 – the highest since September 2005. Despite successive interest rate increases over the last 14 months, inflation continued to surge, raising concerns about the effectiveness of such monetary policy measures. The rise in interest rates aimed to narrow the negative real rate of returns and attract foreign investments but has seemingly failed to address the inflation ary pressures and the growing money supply.”

Noting that the surge in money supply, with its attendant inflationary pressures, poses challenges to both the bond and equity markets, the analysts said: “The recent surge in money supply despite the CBN’s hawkish stance on interest rates suggests that raising rates alone might not be sufficient to tighten liquidity and control inflation. “The increase in money liquidity, currency in circulation, and credit to both the government and private sector indicate that other factors are contributing to the expansion of the money supply. Therefore, the CBN may need to reevaluate its monetary policy toolkit and consider alternative measures to achieve its inflation-targeting goals.” They added: “While the interest rate hikes aimed to curb inflation and attract foreign investments, they seemingly failed to rein in the expanding money supply. This situation poses challenges to the bond and equity markets, impacting government borrowing costs, fiscal policies, and investor behavior. As Nigeria faces economic challenges, policymakers may need to explore additional measures to address inflation and stabilise the financial markets effectively.”

New Telegraph had reported that the Director, Monetary Policy Department (MPD) at the CBN, Dr Hassan Mahmud, announced at the MPD’s 2022 Retreat held in May this year that the apex bank was considering migrating to a new monetary policy framework from its current monetary targeting framework, in order to effectively tackle rising inflation. According to him, the need to review monetary targeting, which Nigeria adopted as its main policy framework since the 1990s, had become necessary given that, over time, doubts had arisen over the effectiveness of the framework in achieving price stability in the country. Mahmud said: “At the Central Bank of Nigeria, we migrated over the years from an Exchange Rate Targeting Framework to a Monetary Targeting Framework and a subsequent veiled attempt at a phased migration to Inflation Targeting, adopting a hybrid approach between the Monetary Targeting Framework and elements of Inflation Targeting. “Monetary targeting is a policy framework that involves setting a target for a monetary aggregate, such as the money supply, and adjusting monetary policy to achieve that target. In the case of Nigeria, monetary targeting was adopted as the main policy framework since the 1990s, focusing on controlling the growth of the money supply to achieve price stability. “However, over time, the effectiveness of monetary targeting in achieving price stability in Nigeria has been called into question. One of the main challenges has been the difficulty of accurately measuring and controlling the money supply in the face of financial innovation and the growth of non-bank financial institutions. In addition, the relationship between the money supply and inflation has become less predictable in recent years, further complicating the use of monetary targeting as a policy tool.”