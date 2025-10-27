Analysts: Sustained Reduction In Borrowing Costs May Boost PSCE

A sustained reduction in borrowing costs that would likely be driven by a decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue with monetary policy easing, could bolster Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE), analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest data from the apex bank, which shows that PSCE increased marginally by one per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to N75.8 trillion as of end-August 2025.

In a report released yesterday, the analysts, who noted that PSCE declined by -2% over the eight months to August 2025, said that the modest pace of private sector credit extension in August, “reflects a continued cautious lending environment, driven by elevated interest rates aimed at curbing inflationary pressures.”

They further stated: “Financial institutions have prioritised risk management over aggressive credit expansion due to broader macroeconomic headwinds. This conservative posture has constrained lending activity to the private sector.

“Notably, Nigeria’s headline inflation has shown sustained deceleration this year, decreasing for the sixth consecutive month to 18.02 per cent YoY in September, down from 20.12 per cent YoY in August. “In response to the easing inflation trend, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to ease monetary policy at its last meeting, ending a prolonged tightening cycle. Consequently, the committee reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 bps to 27.00 per cent.

“Additionally, the MPC also adjusted the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +250/-250 bps (from +500/-100 bps) and lowered the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks by 500 bps to 45%, signaling a broader intent to stimulate credit.” Citing the drop in the inflation rate in September 2025, the analysts said they expect the MPC to implement an additional rate cut when it meets next month.

According to them, “a sustained reduction in borrowing costs could support renewed credit growth to the private sector. This is likely to have a positive impact on private sector investment, potentially boosting productivity and broader economic expansion.”