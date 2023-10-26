Analysts: Sustainable Fx Supply, Key To Averting Economic Crisis

The Federal Government needs to urgently find a sustainable means of increasing the supply of foreign exchange in the country in order to avert an economic crisis, analysts at CSL Research have said.

Reacting to Monday’s announcement by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, that the government plans to raise about $10 billion from two sources, in the next few weeks, to stabilize the foreign exchange market, the analysts, in a report released yesterday, argued that intermittent injections of fx inflows will only provide stability in the short term and would not resolve the currency crisis.

The analysts said: “The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, earlier in the week announced plans by the government to raise c.$10 billion from two sources to stabilise the foreign exchange market amidst severe dollar shortages which has caused the naira to fall to record lows. The naira fell to a record low of c. N1,300/$ at the parallel market yesterday and fell to a low of N847.77 at the I&E window on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, two tranches of forward sales of Gas by NNPC will raise c.$7 billion and $3 billion will be raised through a soft credit from Qatar. “So, essentially, the Federal Government expects to get $7 billion from Goldman Sachs, an asset Manager to the CBN, pledging receipts of future gas sales.

This loan will net off gas revenues from WAGPCo and NLNG over the repayment period. This means that this $7 billion will not accrue to the reserves in future.” They further noted: “As of October 2023, the CBN reported gross FX reserves of $33.28 bil- lion. However, the CBN has a number of obligations which either means such money will not accrue to the reserves as in the case of securities lending or will need to be paid from the reserves.

There is the securities lending of $7.5 billion owed to Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. There are also other obligations like swap positions with banks and unsettled FX transactions.”

The analysts pointed out that news reports in August that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) had entered into a crude for cash funding agreement with the African Export- Import Bank (Afrexim) to the tune of $3 billion-which was expected to provide the government with sufficient dollar liquidity to stabilize the naira- “prompted a knee-jerk reaction in the parallel market as the naira recovered slightly following the news but the situation has since worsened.”