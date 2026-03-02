Analysts: Stronger Revenue, Curbing Expenditure, Key To Tackling Rising Debt

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have again expressed concern over Nigeria’s rising pub‑ lic debt stock, stressing that, “stronger revenue from non-oil sources, improved tax collection efficiency, and disciplined expenditure management,” are critical to tackling the challenge.

Reacting to the latest data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), which shows that Nigeria’s total public debt stock rose by N900 billion, or 0.59%, to N153.29 trillion at the end of Q3’2025 from N152.40 trillion at the end of the preceding quarter, the analysts said that while the increase might appear modest, it reflects the country’s, “ongoing reliance on borrowing to address budget deficits, fund infrastructure, and manage econom‑ ic pressures in the face of weak revenues.”

As they put it: “According to the latest official data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt stock stood at N153.29 trillion, equivalent to approximately $103.94 billion as of Sep‑ tember 30, 2025.

“This figure reflects a modest quarteron-quarter increase of about N900 billion, or 0.59%, from N152.40 trillion (roughly $99.66–103.28 billion) recorded at the end of June 2025. “While we think that this increase ap‑ pears modest on the surface, the cumulative trajectory of the debt stock tells a more complex story about the country’s fiscal direction.

For context, Nigeria’s to‑ tal public debt profile and debt servicing costs serve as critical indicators of the country’s fiscal health, highlighting the ongoing reliance on borrowing to address budget deficits, fund infrastructure, and manage economic pressures in the face of weak revenues.”

The analysts noted that while Nige‑ ria’s debt-to-GDP ratio has largely hov‑ ered in the 50–53% range, a “level that in‑ ternational frameworks generally regard as sustainable… that assessment comes with important caution that revenue underperformance and naira depreciation have continued to apply pressure on what might otherwise appear to be a comfort‑ able threshold.”

“Perhaps more telling than the debt stock itself is what Nigeria is spending to service it. In the first nine months of 2025, the country paid out N10.81 trillion in debt servicing costs; a figure that lays bare the scale of the fiscal squeeze,” they added.

The analysts further stated: “The proposed 2026 federal budget brings the debt challenge into even sharper relief. Between N15.52 trillion and N15.9 trillion has been earmarked for debt servicing, representing roughly 27% of total pro‑ posed expenditure of N58.18 trillion.

“More strikingly, that allocation is pro‑ jected to absorb approximately 45 kobo (45%) of every naira of expected government revenue. With projected revenues around N34.33 trillion, the implication is clear that nearly half of what the government expects to earn will go directly toward servicing existing debt before a single new project breaks ground.”

According to the financial experts: “Nigeria’s growing debt stock is not the product of reckless borrowing in isolation. It reflects structural realities such as chronic budget deficits, a strategic tilt toward domestic financing to reduce foreign exchange exposure, and the ongoing imperative to fund infrastructure and development priorities.”

They pointed out that while the DMO’s own Debt Sustainability Analysis frameworks suggest that the debt remains broadly manageable, this will involve, “doing a lot of heavy lifting in a context where debt servicing consis‑ tently crowds out spending on education, curbing ehealthcare, and capital investment.” “The path forward runs through revenue.

Stronger revenue from nonoil sources, improved tax collection efficiency, and disciplined expenditure management are not optional extras as they are prerequisites for breaking the cycle of deficit financing and ensuring that borrowing serves growth rather than constraining it,” the analysts concluded.