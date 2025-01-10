Analysts Sound Alarm Amid GDP Rebasing, Evolving Ratios

Share

Analysts from Cordros Capital, a prominent financial services group, have raised concerns over the potential economic implications of Nigeria’s ambitious GDP rebasing initiative.

While the recalibrated metrics may present a more favorable depiction of the nation’s economic health, they caution that this veneer of improvement could mask underlying vulnerabilities.

The exercise, set to boost Nigeria’s nominal GDP by capturing emerging sectors and informal economic activities, will result in lower economic ratios such as the debt-to-GDP, tax-to-GDP, and fiscal deficit-to-GDP.

Although these reductions are expected to enhance Nigeria’s appeal for international financing, analysts warn of significant risks to inflation dynamics and fiscal stability.

Key to this effort is a revision of Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will now reflect more contemporary consumption patterns.

The recalibration, which includes expanding the CPI basket from 740 to 960 items and reducing the weight of food and non-alcoholic beverages, is intended to offer a nuanced portrayal of inflation trends.

However, analysts are wary of unintended consequences. A lighter emphasis on food—amid persistently steep price increases—could dampen the headline inflation rate artificially.

“This adjustment could pressure the 2025 average inflation projection of 32.4 per cent year-on-year, particularly given November 2024’s elevated food inflation rate of 39.83 per cent,” the analysts stated in emailed report on Thursday.

For fiscal and monetary policymakers, the rebasing exercise represents both a challenge and an opportunity.

A lower debt-to-GDP ratio may strengthen Nigeria’s standing with international creditors and expand access to foreign financing.

At the same time, a revised inflation metric may influence the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decisions on interest rates, potentially reshaping monetary policy in 2025.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in partnership with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), aims to align Nigeria’s economic data with global standards.

