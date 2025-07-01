Analysts Seek Increased Focus On Services Export Sector

Analysts at FBNQuest have called for an intensification of measures to promote the export of services since, according to them, the sector’s potential can be harnessed to boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

The analysts made the call in a report which focused on the Balance of Payments (BoP) data for Q1’2025 recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The report noted that the BoP data for Q4’24 showed that the current account recorded a net surplus position of $3.8 billion in the last quarter of last year-equivalent to 7.6 per cent of GDP-, which was, “driven mainly by positive developments on the current transfers and trade accounts.”

“In line with historical convention, the services account recorded a net deficit of $3.5 billion over the same period, equivalent to 7.0 per cent of GDP, from $3.2 billion, or 6.8 per cent of GDP, in the preceding quarter,” it said.

The report further stated: “The services account has historically maintained a net deficit position, reflecting Nigeria’s underdeveloped services export sector and limited ability to generate foreign exchange (FX) from service-related activities.

“A breakdown of the services account shows that, excluding financial services exports, which registered a surplus of $158 million, all other components recorded net deficits.

“The most significant deficit was recorded by travel services, which recorded a net deficit of $1.2 billion, or roughly a third of the overall deficit of the services account.

Notably, Nigeria’s spending on education-related travel, the largest component within travel services, totalled $662 million. Health-related travel also accounted for services outflows of around $177 million during the period.

“Transportation services were the second largest component of travel, with a net deficit of $1.1 billion, primarily driven by air travel, which recorded a net deficit of $731 million.

“This trend reflects Nigeria’s significant interest in overseas travel, which is predominantly serviced by foreign airlines.

Other business travel also recorded a net deficit position of USD952 million, mainly driven by a net debit of $780 million recorded by technical, trade and other business services.”

It added: “While non-oil exports have received increased policy attention, services exports remain largely overlooked in the broader export diversification agenda.