Analysts See Economic Recovery In 2025 Despite Inflation

After two years of economic turbulence marked by runaway inflation and a sharply devalued naira, analysts project a cautiously optimistic outlook for Nigeria in 2025.

Research from Coronation Asset Management highlights the potential for economic stability as government and monetary policies begin to bear fruit.

“2025 holds the promise of greater economic steadiness compared to 2023 and 2024,” Coronation analysts noted in their annual report, 2025: Year Ahead.

This optimism stems from coordinated efforts by the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb inflation and stabilize the currency since mid- 2023.

Long road to recovery

The journey has been arduous. Inflation skyrocketed from 28.2 per cent year-onyear (y/y) in November 2023 to 34.6 per cent y/y in November 2024, its highest in three decades.

Meanwhile, the naira suffered another 41 per cent depreciation against the dollar in 2024, compounding a 49.1 per cent slump the year prior. To combat these challenges, the CBN implemented aggressive monetary tightening, raising its policy rate by 875 basis points to 27.50 per cent in 2024.

Treasury bill yields surged to 26 per cent, reflecting a broader push for fiscal discipline, including curtailing the flow of unfunded government loans.

While the results of these measures are yet to fully materialise, Corona – tion analysts see hope. “The cumulative impact of these policies is setting the stage for a more stable 2025,” they stated.

Emerging analysts for stability

The anticipated stabilisation is bolstered by rising foreign exchange reserves, surpassing $40 billion, and the operationalisation of the Dangote and Port Har – court refineries.

These developments are expected to reduce reliance on imported fuel, easing forex demand pressures. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE), expressed optimism, saying:

“The naira will likely sustain its recent stability as local refining curbs forex dependency and non-oil exports recover.” By December 2024, the naira traded at N1,537 to the dollar, showing modest recovery from N1,455.59 in January 2024.

Inflation outlook:

Moderation ahead?

Inflation, a major driver of Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis, is projected to ease in 2025. Afrinvest Research forecasts a decline to 24.6 per cent, while the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicts 27.7 per cent.

This represents a sharp drop from the 34.6 per cent peak in late 2024. “The base effect of subsidy and FX reforms, which were one-off shocks, is expected to temper inflation,” said Samuel Sule, an economist.

A potential easing of monetary policy by the CBN could further support this trend.

Toward economic recovery

Despite the hurdles, a consensus is forming that 2025 could mark a turning point. Zeal Akaraiwe, CEO of Graeme Blaque Advisory, sees a brighter future for the naira.

“This year could reverse many of the currency’s recent setbacks, thanks to improved mac – roeconomic conditions,” he remarked. Analysts also highlight global factors, particularly policies in the US and China, as pivotal to Nigeria’s recovery trajectory.

With oil prices remaining a key determinant of government revenue, any shift in global commodity markets will influence the nation’s economic fortunes.

As Nigeria enters 2025, the path forward is fraught with challenges, but renewed policy focus and emerging economic drivers provide a glimmer of hope for a more resilient future.

