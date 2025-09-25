Analysts See CBN’s Rate Cut Lift Equities As Investors Shun Bonds, T-Bills

Nigeria’s equities market is poised for a new wave of liquidity as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) executed its first interest rate cut in five years, setting the stage for a potential reallocation of capital from fixed-income securities into stocks.

At its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, the CBN lowered benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27 per cent, a move enabled by slowing inflation, firmer exchange rates, and improved reserves.

The cut signals the beginning of a monetary easing cycle after years of hawkish policy aimed at stabilising the naira and containing consumer prices. Analysts say the implications are profound. With government bond yields set to moderate, investors are expected to seek better returns in equities, boosting corporate valuations and improving liquidity across the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

For investors, the attraction lies in the narrowing spread between sovereign yields and equities. “Once rates are down, investors will want to switch and do more investment in equities,” said David Adonri, Managing Director of Lagos-based Highcap Securities Ltd.

He described the policy move as “a positive development” for both the capital market and the broader economy, noting that cheaper borrowing will support small businesses while stimulating stock market activity.

The CBN also adjusted banks’ Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), reducing the requirement for deposit money banks to 45 per cent from 50 per cent, while imposing a stringent 75 per cent CRR on non-TSA government deposits. The dual measures are designed to free up liquidity for private sector lending while discouraging overreliance on public funds.

Market watchers expect banks, industrial goods, and consumer stocks to be the first beneficiaries of the CBN’s dovish tilt. Tier1 lenders such as GTCO, Zenith, Access, and UBA, with diversified deposit bases, are seen as best positioned to capitalise on cheaper funding costs and expanded lending opportunities.