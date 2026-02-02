Analysts: Reform Momentum Bolsters Nigeria’s Near-Term Growth Prospects

As reactions continue to trail the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent upward revision of Nigeria’s 2026 economic growth forecast in the Fund’s January World Economic Outlook (WEO), analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said that although the country is still grappling with structural challenges, “reform momentum” has helped strengthen its nearterm growth prospects.

According to the analysts, the IMF’s upgrade of Nigeria’s economic growth forecast reflects “improving macroeconomic conditions and sustained reform momentum,” in the country.

The analysts stated: “In its January 2026 WEO update, IMF revised Nigeria’s 2026 growth forecast upward to 4.4 per cent, from 4.2 per cent projected in October, reflecting improving macroeconomic conditions and sustained reform momentum.

“Nigeria’s economy is projected to expand steadily from 4.1 per cent in 2024 to 4.2 per cent in 2025, before peaking in 2026. Growth is then expected to ease modestly to 4.1 per centin 2027, potentially reflecting rising political uncertainty ahead of national elections.

“The upward revision signals growing confidence in Nigeria’s recovery trajectory, underpinned by recent policy adjustments, including foreign exchange reforms, gradual macroeconomic stabilization, and improved non-oil sector activity.

While structural challenges persist, reform momentum has helped strengthen near-term growth prospects.” They further said: “Energy prices remain a key factor shaping the outlook. The IMF expects global energy commodity prices to decline by about seven per cent in 2026, driven by soft global demand.

However, oil prices are projected to be supported by a “soft price floor,” underpinned by coordinated output management by OPEC+ and increased crude stockpiling by China. This dynamic is expected to limit downside risks for oil exporters such as Nigeria, providing a degree of external stability even amid uneven global demand.

Overall, the IMF’s projection is broadly consistent with our expectations for GDP growth in 2026, although it is slightly higher than our internal forecast of 4.22 per cent.”

New Telegraph reports that while presenting the firm’s 2026 economic outlook at the Financial Correspondents Association of Nigeria’s (FICAN) forum in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer of The CFG Advisory, Dr. Tilewa Adebajo, projected that Nigeria could achieve about 5 per cent GDP growth in 2026, supported by single-digit inflation, a sub-20 per cent Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and a more stable naira trading within the N1,400–N1,500 per dollar range “provided reforms are deepened and policy coordination improves.”

He also said that the firm expects the CBN to consider cutting rates this year, “to create the necessary stimulus for growth,” adding that official Inflation rates are anticipated to reach single digit by end of Q2.

Similarly, in its “Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026,” PwC Nigeria projected a GDP growth of about 4.3 percent for the country this year, which it said will be, “driven by expanding services (especially ICT, finance and realestate), a gradual recovery in oil and non-oil exports, and modest improvements in macro stability and investor confidence.”

The professional services firm also said that Nigeria’s GDP growth this year will be supported by a gradual moderation in inflation and naira stability, adding, however, that fiscal constraints are expected to persist, “reinforcing the importance of capital efficiency and balance-sheet discipline.”