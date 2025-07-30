Analysts: Rebased GDP Highlights Need For Fiscal Reforms

While the rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that, as widely expected, Nigeria’s economy has grown in recent years, they also highlight the urgent need for fiscal reforms, analysts at United Capital Plc have said.

The analysts, who stated this while commenting on the rebased GDP figures, also noted that the underperformance of agriculture and the modest pace of growth in industry as reflected in the data, “underscore the need for deeper structural reforms.”

They stated: “Nigeria’s economic story took a significant turn as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, updating the base year from 2010 to 2019.

This rebasing exercise, conducted to reflect structural changes and the growing relevance of new economic activities, revealed that the Nigerian economy is larger and more diversified than previously captured.

“According to the newly released data, Nigeria’s real GDP grew by 3.13 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.27 per cent reported same period in 2024.

This growth, though moderate, is commendable given the broader macroeconomic headwinds, ranging from high inflation and exchange rate volatility to the lingering effects of fuel subsidy removal and fiscal tightening.

“Perhaps more striking than the growth rate itself is the new size of the economy. Nigeria’s Real GDP is now estimated at N49.34 trillion compared to N18.28 trillion in the first quarter of 2024.

This makes the economy 169.91 per cent larger than it was a year ago. This revision solidifies Nigeria’s standing as Africa’s fourth largest economy and reflects the increasing contributions of sectors such as digital services, real estate, transport, and the informal economy.”

The analysts further said: “The rebasing exercise offers both opportunities and caution. On the one hand, it provides a more comprehensive and realistic foundation for macroeconomic planning and performance evaluation.

With a larger GDP base, Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio now stands closer to 40 per cent, significantly down from over 50% under the old framework.

This makes the country’s fiscal profile appear healthier and could enhance its attractiveness to investors and credit rating agencies.

“However, this statistical relief should not distract from the underlying fiscal vulnerabilities. Debt service remains high in relation to revenue, and external financing pressures persist.

The rebased GDP does not translate to new revenue. It merely reflects the expanded measurement of the existing economy.

Thus, the need for fiscal reforms, revenue diversification, and spending efficiency remains urgent. “Nigeria’s Q1 2025 rebased GDP report is more than just a set of new numbers.

It is a recalibration of how the nation sees itself economically. The larger, servicedriven economy it reveals aligns with the realities of a more urbanized, digital, and informal workforce. Yet, the persistent underperformance of agriculture and the modest pace of growth in industry underscore the need for deeper structural reforms.