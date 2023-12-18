Analysts: Rate convergence, not panacea to Nigeria’s forex crisis

Contrary to belief in some quarters, Nigeria’s efforts to achieve rate convergence will not lead to the country resolving its foreign exchange crisis, analysts at CSL Research have said. The analysts, who stated this in a recent report, contended that the solution to the forex crisis lies in the country’s authorities addressing the central problem, which, according to them, “is an acute shortage of supply amidst a growing demand for FX.”

The report noted that despite the forex reforms introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 14, aimed at unifying the exchange rates, there has not been significant improvement in liquidity in the forex market while the country’s external reserves continue to head south. The report partly read: “Based on figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on movement of external reserves, the country’s external reserves have declined by $1.65 billion since the FX unification in June. The figures show that external reserves fell from $34.12 billi9nn as of June 30, 2023 to $32.88 billion as of December 4, 2023, a five per cent drop.

Though other sources like foreign remittances, foreign currency loans, and yields from foreign assets contribute to the nation’s external reserves, the major source of inflow is crude oil sales receipt. Therefore, gains in crude oil prices and an increase in crude oil production levels imply an increase in the nation’s foreign exchange reserves. “The Tinubu administration announced the unification of the rates at the various FX windows and the commencement of a floating rate FX regime in June as one of the critical policies to be implemented to boost FX liquidity and the black-market rate was used as reference closing the gap between the official rates and the black-market rates.

“We had expected improved FX liquidity and reduced pressure on the nation’s reserves following the FX unification as private sector inflow of FX into the economy increases and the CBN ceases to aggressively intervene in the FX market. However, FX pressures remain and the CBN has continued to intervene in the market as another wide margin between the official rate and the parallel market rate has since been created. “We have always argued that a focus on rate convergence without structural reforms to increase the supply of FX will be a case of treating the symptoms while ignoring the underlying cause of the problem which is an acute shortage of supply amidst a growing demand for FX.”