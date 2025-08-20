Analysts Project August Inflation To Decline To 20.83%

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate is likely to decline further to 20.83 per cent this month, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have predicted. The analysts made the projection while reacting to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that headline inflation eased for the fourth consecutive month to 21.88 per cent in July 2025.

According to the analysts, the projected decline in inflation will be supported by, “early harvest inflows, continued FX stability and subdued global commodity prices.” Noting that the decline in July inflation was propelled by, “a soft reading in the food and core inflation indices which eased from the June readings respectively,” the analysts said:

“This marks the lowest year-on-year reading since April 2023 and reflects the cumulative effect of a relatively stable exchange rate regime, softening energy prices, and a favourable base effect post-CPI rebasing.” They also listed restaurants and accommodation services, transport and housing-related costs as other notable drivers of the drop in inflation last month.

The analysts, however, noted that, on a monthly basis, headline inflation rose to 2.0 percent from 1.7 per cent in June, “driven largely by elevated food prices.” They pointed out that the June CPI report highlights, “the persistence of structural inflation pressures — particularly in food supply chains and logistics — even as overall inflation slows.”

Further reviewing the CPI report, the analysts said: “The food index remains the key swing factor printed at 22.74 per cent year on year in July from 21.97 per cent in June. The monthly increase was led by food (0.80%), followed by restaurants and accommodation (0.26%) and transport (0.21%), reflecting sectors still experiencing notable price hikes that could influence future inflation expectations.

“On a month-on- month basis, the food inflation rate in July 2025 was 3.12 per cent, down by 0.14 per cent compared to June 2025 (3.25%). The decrease can be attributed to the rate of decrease in the average prices of Vegetable Oil, Bean (White), Rice Local, Maize Flour, Guinea Corn (Sorghum), Wheat Flour, Millet Whole grain, etc.”

Noting that the sustained moderation in headline inflation is primarily the result of, “high base effects, naira stability, improved FX liquidity, and softer global commodity prices, particularly in wheat and diesel,” the analysts opined that, “the gradual declines in food and core inflation from June suggest that easing imported inflationary pressures and improved domestic supply factors are starting to work through the economy.”

Although they project headline inflation to moderate further to 20.83 per cent in August, the analysts emphasised that, “the stickiness in food and logistics costs means the path of disinflation will likely remain slow and uneven, keeping real sector and consumer recovery fragile.”