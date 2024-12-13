Analysts Project 34.6% Inflation For November

Share

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate likely rose to 34.6 per cent in November 2024 from 33.88 per cent in the previous month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

The analysts made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. If the analysts are right in terms of an increase in November inflation, it will be the third month in a row that the rate has headed north.

Although the analysts did not proffer reasons for their prediction, they had stated in an earlier report which focused on the increase in inflation to 33.88 per cent in October 2024 from 32.7 per cent in September, that the rise in inflation was driven by elevated food prices which raised food inflation to 39.16 per cent from 37.77 per cent in September 2024, insecurity in agricultural regions, high input costs, supply chain disruptions from flooding and a persistent naira depreciation.

New Telegraph reports that in its “Inflation Expectations Survey Report” for November 2024 released on Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stated that businesses and households expect the country’s current level of inflation to gradually ease over the next six months.

The apex bank also said that businesses and households, “anticipate lower spending as their expenditure expectation gradually decrease over the next 6 months”.

However, it stated that businesses and households perceive the current (November) inflation rate to be high, adding that “respondents (Businesses & households) opined that energy cost, transportation cost, exchange rate and insecurity influenced their perception on the inflation rate in the review month.”

According to the CBN’s survey, large businesses recorded the highest inflation perception for the month of November 2024, followed by microbusinesses, medium businesses and small businesses in that order.

Furthermore, the survey showed that 34.4 per cent of respondents believe that CBN announcements significantly impact inflation, compared with 45.7 per cent who believe that such announcements have a limited impact and 20.0 per cent who believe that the apex bank’s statements have zero impact.

