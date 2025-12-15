Analysts Project 14.31% Inflation For November

Nigeria’s inflation rate is likely to fall further to 14.31per cent in November 2025 from 16.05 per cent in October, analysts at Parthian Securities Research have said.

In a note released over the weekend, the analysts said that if their prediction proves accurate, “the November data would mark the eighth consecutive monthly decline in headline inflation, providing further validation of ongoing monetary policy tightening and improved FX liquidity conditions.”

“The combination of moderating year-on-year inflation and a contained uptick in month-onmonth inflation strengthens the case for a more cautious but progressive shift toward policy easing in early 2026, provided current macroeconomic drivers remain stable,” they added.

However, the analysts said that on a month-on-month basis, they forecast headline inflation to rise slightly to 1.09 per cent, up from 0.93percent in the previous month, adding that: “This marginal uptick reflects seasonal demand pressures associated with the festive period.”

They further stated: “Food inflation is expected to ease further, with our model projecting an annual rate of 12.13%, compared to 14.43% in October. Improved domestic food supply, harvest activity, and reduced FX pass-through effects continue to support the deceleration in food prices.

Nevertheless, month-onmonth food inflation is likely to edge up mildly to 0.91% from 0.79%, in line with seasonal consumption patterns.”

According to the analysts, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, is forecast to slow to 18.16% year-on-year from 18.69% previously. “The month-on-month measure is also expected to moderate slightly to 1.38%, down from 1.42% in October, reflect ing easing pressures across non-food items.

This suggests that the underlying inflation trend remains broadly on track, supported by FX stability, improved supply chain conditions, and softening demand under tighter financial conditions,” the Parthian Securities Research analysts stated.

New Telegraph reports that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is expected to release the November 2025 Consumer Price Index and Inflation data on December 15. At the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintained its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27 per cent.

The apex bank justified the decision on the basis that headline inflation, although on a downward trend, remains in double digits at 16.05 per cent as of October. The bank noted that core and food inflation have also slowed, reflecting tight monetary conditions and improved food supply.

The MPC also adjusted the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +50/-450 basis points, as part of its efforts to manage short-term liquidity while keeping a lid on inflation expectations.

The liquidity ratio was maintained at 30 per cent, while Cash Reserve Ratios (CRRs) for commercial banks, merchant banks, and non-TSA public deposits were retained at their existing levels.

Speaking at the post-MPC press briefing , the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, contended that monetary stability is not an end but a prerequisite for sustainable growth.