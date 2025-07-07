Analysts Predict Sustained Moderation In Private Sector Credit Extension

Analysts at FBNQuest have said that they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) prolonged tight monetary stance to continue to lead to a moderation in Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE).

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest money and credit data released by the CBN, which shows that PSCE rose by a modest five per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N77.8 trillion as of May 2025.

In a note viewed by New Telegraph, the analysys, who noted that PSCE averaged growth of two per cent in the first five months of this year, which is a “stark contrast to the double-digit average growth of c.75 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year,” said that the notable moderation in PSCE growth, “aligns with the CBN’s pro – longed tight monetary stance in order to achieve price stability,” adding that.

“On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the value of PSCE declined by around N254 bn.” According to the analysts, apart from its impact on PSCE, the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance is also begnning to have the desired impact on inflation and the growth momentum of money supply.

They specifically stated in the note that “the recent deceleration in the inflation readings suggests that inflation is beginning to yield to the CBN’s tightening efforts, following a prolonged period of rising inflation.

“Excluding a brief pause in March, Nigeria’s inflation reading has steadily declined, with the latest headline reading decreasing to 22.97 per cent YoY in May, down from 23.71 per cent YoY in April.

“In the same vein, the bank’s restrictive monetary policy stance has also impacted the growth momentum of money supply, which is of particular interest to the monetary authorities.

“For illustration, the growth of broad money supply (M3) and (M2) money supply slowed to 20 per cent YoY in May, down from the expansion of 78 per cent YoY recorded a year ago.

“Net foreign assets remained a key driver of broad money supply, delivering a strong 199% YoY growth to N45.8trn in May. “

However, on a m/m basis, the overall value of net foreign assets declined by -8 per cent MoM, reflecting the CBN’s continuous active participation in the FX market amid subdued inflows from FPIs due to heightened global uncertainty.

“For context, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, gross external reserves have declined by -$3.5 bn to N37.37 billion as of June 26, 2025.”

Furthermore, they pointed out in the note that, “Credit extension to the federal government fell by -12 per cent YoY to N25.1 trillion, aligning with the CBN’s discontinuation of financing through its Ways and Means advances.”

“Looking ahead, analysts at FBNQuest Research expect credit growth to remain constrained, primarily due to the CBN’s prolonged restrictive policy stance,” the note said.

New Telegraph reports that as part of its efforts to rein in inflation, the CBN raised its benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent in 2024.

Although the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) index by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) resulted in the headline inflation rate falling sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48 per cent in January 2025, and further dropping to 22.97 per cent YoY in May, from 23.71 per cent YoY in April, the MPC left -the MPR unchanged at 27.5 per cent at the two meetings it has so far held this year.