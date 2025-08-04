Analysts Predict Sustained Decline In DMO’s Bond Issuance Volumes

As part of its efforts to anchor yields at favourable levels and prevent oversaturation in the domestic debt market, the Debt Management Office (DMO) is likely to continue to reduce its bond issuance volumes in the months ahead, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction while commenting on the results of the DMO’s July 2025 primary auction of Federal Government bonds, also said that they expect, “the combination of a limited (bond) supply and potential policy easing” to keep “marginal rates on a downward trajectory in upcoming auctions.”

They noted that the DMO, at the auction, offered N80 billion worth of bonds to investors, split across two maturities, April 2029 and June 2032, which was a reduction from the N100 billion and N300 billion offered at the June and May auctions, respectively.

They also noted that investor appetite was significantly softer at the auction, with total subscriptions amounting to N300.7 billion, translating to a bid-to-offer ratio of 3.76x.

The reduced investor appetite, the analysts said, “reflects a significant decline in inves – tor demand compared with the N602.9 billion in total sub – scriptions (6.03x bid-to-offer) recorded at the June auction.”

They explained that: “The decline reflects a more cautious stance among market participants, influenced by a moderation in yield expectations.

Additionally, the DMO has deliberately scaled back its bond issuance volumes, as seen by the reduced offer size at the July auction. This move is aimed at anchoring yields at favourable levels and preventing oversaturation in the domestic debt market.”

The analysts further stated that at the auction: “The DMO opted to raise N185.9 bn, significantly exceeding the initial offer size.

This marks a notable increase from the N100 billion raised at the previous auction, as the agency capitalised on favourable yields. Investors showed strong interest in the 2032 paper, with total bids of N261.6 billion outpacing the N60 bn offer size.”

According to the analysts: “This robust demand under – scores sustained investor appetite for longer-duration, higher-yielding instruments, as investors took advantage of higher-yielding bonds in a bid to lock in elevated market rates amid expectations of potential monetary easing.

“Similarly, demand for the 2029 maturity picked up, with a total subscription of N39.1 billion, nearly double the N20 billion on offer.

“As widely anticipated, marginal rates declined across both maturities, settling at 15.69 per cent and 15.90 per cent, respectively.

This marks a significant drop from the 17.75 per cent and 17.95 per cent recorded at the previous auction, highlighting the declining yield environment and the DMO’s strategic supply moderation, which helped anchor rates at more favourable levels.”

Citing the DMO’s Q3 2025 bond issuance calendar, the analysts said they anticipate “a constrained supply of papers in the local market,” adding that, “ The combination of a limited supply and potential policy easing is expected to keep marginal rates on a downward trajectory in upcoming auctions.”