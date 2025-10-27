Analysts Predict Stronger Trading On FMDQ In Coming Months

Financial analysts have expressed optimism that market activity on the FMDQ Exchange will rebound in the coming months, particularly from October 2025, as participants adapt to shifting market dynamics and evolving monetary policy conditions.

They believe that sustained foreign exchange (FX) market reforms and continued efforts to deepen liquidity across financial markets will help stabilize turnover levels across both the spot and derivatives segments.

According to the analysts, the decline in overall secondary market turnover in September 2025 underscores the persistent liquidity constraints within Nigeria’s financial system and the cautious approach adopted by investors following recent monetary tightening measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to analysts at Cordros Research, “The dip in total turnover, particularly in the fixed income segment, mirrors the liquidity squeeze across the banking system and the repricing of yields.

However, the steady improvement in FX market activity and the appreciation of the naira are encouraging signs of gradual stabilization.”

Similarly, experts at Vetiva Capital Management noted that despite the short-term decline in turnover, the market remains well-positioned for recovery in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by anticipated fiscal inflows, continued reforms in the FX market, and improved investor confidence.

However, transactions in the secondary market on the FMDQ Exchange dropped to N49.57 trillion in September 2025, representing a 22.43 per cent month-on-month decrease, or N14.33 trillion, from N63.90 trillion recorded in August 2025.

However, on a year-on-year basis, market turnover expanded by 37.70 per cent, translating to a gain of N13.57 trillion compared with N35.99 trillion recorded in September 2024. The FMDQ Monthly Markets Report attributed the decline primarily to lower trading volumes in fixed-income instruments and money market securities, even as the FX market maintained notable resilience during the period.

The report showed that the Spot Market accounted for N46.85 trillion of total transactions in September, while the Derivatives Market contributed N2.71 trillion.

Analysts noted that the contraction in total turnover was largely driven by tight liquidity, higher interest rates, and investors’ cautious trading behaviour across both the primary and secondary market segments.

Despite the overall decline, activity in the Spot FX Market strengthened during the month. Turnover rose to $14.68 billion (N22.04 trillion), marking an 8.45 per cent month on month increase, or $1.14 billion, compared with $13.54 billion in August 2025.