Analysts Predict Significant Growth In Nigeria’s Q4’24 Capital Inflow

Share

Citing the Federal Government’s re – cent Eurobond issuance of $2.2 billion, analysts at FBNQuest Research, have said that they are expecting “substantial” Quarter-OnQuarter (Q-o-Q) growth in Nigeria’s Q4’24 capital inflow.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the capital importation data for Q3’24 recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the report, the NBS data showed that the decline in capital inflow in Q3’24 was driven by decreases in inflows from Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) and other investments of the total capital inflow.

The report partly read: “Capital Importation report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that capital inflows into Nigeria declined by -52 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to approximately $1.3 billion in Q3’24.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the value was 91 per cent Y-o-Y higher. “The sequential reduction in capital inflow was driven by double-digit decreases in inflows from Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) and other investments of the total capital inflow; portfolio investments comprised approximately 72 per cent, while other investments and Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) accounted for about 20 per cent and eight per cent, respectively.

“Despite its significant contribution to capital inflows, FPI inflow fell by -36 per cent QoQ to $899 million, driven by reductions across all segments, with inflows into equity, bonds, and money market investments declining by between -43 per cent and -61 per cent.

Share

Please follow and like us: