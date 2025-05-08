Analysts: Poverty, Infrastructure Gaps Restraining Africans From Internet Access

Share

Despite global advancements in digital connectivity, analysts reported that poverty and critical infrastructure deficits have continued to hinder internet adoption across Africa, exacerbating economic and social inequalities.

Recent data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) revealed that only 40 per cent of Africa’s population uses the internet, starkly below the global average of 66 per cent.

The ITU’s State of Digital Development in Africa report reveals that despite the increasing desire among Africans to access the internet, many are still offline due to high service costs, limited digital skills, and poor network infrastructure, especially in rural areas.

The report identifies cost as a key obstacle, noting that in 2024, the median price of an entry-level mobile broadband plan (2GB per month) accounted for 4.2 per cent of gross national income (GNI) per capita, still more than double the UN Broadband Commission’s target of two per cent.

Similarly, fixed broadband is even more expensive, costing around 15% of GNI per person, making it unaffordable for many.

According to the ITU, “these high costs disproportionately affect low-income groups, exacerbating digital inequality across the continent.” The ITU also pointed out that mobile networks are the primary means of internet access in Africa.

“While mobile broadband covers 86% of the population, 14% still have no access, and this figure rises to 25% in rural areas,” the report seen by Business Metrics shows.

In terms of network technology, the latest report shows that 70 per cent of people have access to 4G, but around 16 per cent still rely on slower 3G networks, while only 11 per cent of the population, mainly in urban centers, has access to 5G.

For millions of Africans, internet access remains unattainable due to high costs. Smartphones and data plans are often luxuries in regions where the World Bank estimates over 40 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa lives on less than $1.90 daily.

“Even where mobile networks exist, the price of data can consume a significant portion of household income,” noted a report by the Alliance for Affordable Internet.

Infrastructure gaps further compound the issue as limited electricity access plagues nearly 570 million people in sub-Saharan Africa, while rural areas suffer from sparse broadband coverage.

Analysts emphasised that urban-rural divides persist, with cities like Lagos and Nairobi enjoying relatively robust connectivity compared to remote regions.

According to them, the digital divide has far-reaching consequences, while limited access restricts opportunities in e-commerce, telehealth, and online education, a gap acutely felt during COVID-19.

“Millions of students were left behind because they couldn’t access virtual classrooms,” a Lagos-tech analyst, Paul Damilare, state.

Meanwhile, governments and organizations have launched initiatives, such as national broadband strategies and partnerships with companies like Google and Meta to expand connectivity. Mobile money platforms showcase the potential of digital inclusion.

However, progress is slow. Projects often face funding shortfalls and logistical hurdles, particularly in conflictprone areas. As part of solutions, experts have urged the stakeholders to prioritise investment in infrastructure and policies to reduce costs.

“Public-private partnerships and subsidies for lowincome users are critical. Affordable internet is not a luxury, it’s a catalyst for empowerment,” stressed the Alliance for Affordable Internet.

As Africa’s youth population grows, analysts warned that inaction could deepen disparities. “Bridging this divide isn’t just about technolog, it’s about equity,” Damilare stated.

