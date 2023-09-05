Analysts positive about prospects of higher savings rates

Citing the results of the auction of the Open Market Operation (OMO) bills conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) penultimate week, analysts at the research unit of Coronation Merchant Bank have said that they are now more optimistic about an imminent increase in savings rates. The analysts stated this in a report released last week, entitled, “The Markets in Review: Savings rates moving up?” They said: “For several weeks we have been describing how we await definitive guidance on the direction of naira market interest rates, notably Treasury bill rates. The reforms of the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier gave us clear guidance on fuel subsidy removal (which made us bullish on FGN Eurobonds) and FX liberalisation (which made us bullish on bank stocks) but until last week we knew little about its approach to market interest rates. “Now we know more. Last week CBN held an auction of Open Market Operation (OMO) bills, its first this year.

Granted, the auction was not large (a total of N150.0bn) and the target market did not include institutions like pension funds (which have been excluded from OMO auctions since late 2019), but the rates were radically different from T-bill rates. “The 362-day paper achieved an annualised yield close of 16.95 per cent, far above equivalent T-bill yields. T-bill yields themselves began to move upwards at the end of the week, albeit slightly. If the auction had been larger and achieved the same rates, T-bill rates undoubtedly would have risen more in the secondary market.” Continuing, the analysts said: “Is this truly a sign of things to come? Naira market interest rates are one of the last pieces in the jigsaw of government economic and monetary policy to fall into place.

The fact that the naira has been extremely weak in the foreign exchange market provides an argument for raising rates. Last week the International Monetary Fund published a paper, which was featured by the Bloomberg news service with the headline ‘Nigeria’s economic policies too loose to support Naira.’ The IMF does not often make its criticisms public. “Clearly, there are those who would prefer low interest rates and in particular low interest rates on loans to industry: but it seems that the argument is moving in favour of creating interest rates high enough to encourage savers to hold Naira and high enough to tackle inflation in a meaningful way. Again, we will watch this space closely. Now we are much more optimistic for savers than we were previously.” In a statement it issued last Monday, the Debt Management Office (DMO) announced that investors subscribed N312.56 billion for the N350 billion bond subscription it recently announced. According to the DMO, four instruments were offered to investors at the Auction (14.55 percent FGN APR 2029, 14.70 per cent FGN JUN 2033, 15.45 per cent FGN JUN 2038 and 15.70 per cent FGN JUN 2053) for N90 billion each.

“In spite of current market conditions, the auction received a total subscription of N312.56 billion. Investors’ appetite for the 15.70 percent FGN JUN 2053 (30- year Bond) remained strong, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71 times,” the DMO said in the statement. It also said that the amount allotted to successful bidders for the four instruments was N227.7 billion, adding that “allotments were made at 13.85 per cent for the 14.55 per cent FGN APR 2029, 15.00 per cent for the 14.70 per cent FGN JUN 2033, 15.20percent for the 15.45 per cent FGN JUN 2038 and 15.85 per cent for the 15.70 per cent FGN JUN 2053.