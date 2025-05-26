Analysts: Portfolio Investors’ Exit Fuelling Naira Weakness

Share

Analysts at Comercio Partners have attributed the recent weakness of the naira in the foreign exchange markets to the exit of Foreign Portfolio Investors.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the outcome of this month’s meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

They noted that although CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso defended the naira’s performance during the post MPC meeting press conference by arguing that the local currency fared better than many peers in the last few weeks, “an independent review of a sample of nine representative emerging market currencies showed that the naira’s performance was less impressive than the CBN’s narrative suggested.”

According to the analysts, while the naira didn’t collapse, it also didn’t outperform its peers as significantly as claimed by the apex bank. They said: “The Nigerian naira has experienced a turbulent journey in 2025.

After beginning the year on a strong note, it has since come under significant pressure, depreciating from N1,475/$ at the end of January to N1,598/$ as of May 19.

While the decline is notable, especially over such a short span, a broader comparison with 2024 paints a more tempered picture; the naira has shown relative resilience in the face of global headwinds and domestic pressures.

“Part of the recent strain on the naira has stemmed from sustained local demand for foreign exchange, which continues to outpace supply. However, this is only one side of the story.

The more substantial pressure has come from abroad, as foreign investors have pulled back from Nigerian markets, mirroring a wider trend among emerging economies.

“A global risk-off sentiment, spurred by rising geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties, and ongoing tariff disputes, has triggered a flight to safety. As investors rush to safer assets, particularly in developed markets, many riskier currencies, including the naira, have borne the brunt of capital flight.”

The analysts further said: “Ironically, while global uncertainty has led to a softening of the U.S. dollar, which should have supported emerging market currencies like the naira, this theoretical advantage failed to materialise.

The simultaneous withdrawal of foreign portfolio investors and persistent local demand for FX more than offset any potential benefits from a weaker dollar. This dual pressure kept the naira under strain, despite a seemingly favorable global backdrop.

“In defending the naira’s performance, CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso argued that Nigeria’s currency fared better than many peers during this period of uncertainty.

However, an independent review of a sample of nine representative emerging market currencies showed that the naira’s performance was less impressive than the CBN’s narrative suggested. While it didn’t collapse, it also didn’t outperform its peers as significantly as claimed.”

They, however, pointed out that despite the naira’s recent depreciation, the CBN’s foreign exchange reforms are yielding results as they have resulted in the reduction in exchange rate volatility.

As the analysts put it: “Although the naira has depreciated, it has done so in a more orderly and predictable manner. The gap between the official and parallel market rates remains narrow, a significant departure from the sharp discrepancies seen in previous years.

Daily fluctuations in the exchange rate have also moderated significantly when compared to 2024, signaling growing market confidence and increased transparency in FX operations.”

“This improved stability is not just a statistical detail, it matters deeply to investors. Exchange rate volatility is a major risk consideration for foreign investors looking to enter any emerging market.

As Nigeria continues to rein in this volatility, it enhances its attractiveness as a destination for foreign capital. Should these reforms persist and deepen, they may lay the groundwork for a more sustainable and investment-friendly FX environment, potentially setting the stage for renewed inflows and a more stable naira in the long run,” they added.

Share