Analysts: Nigeria’s External Reserves To Hit $43bn By Year-End

Naira stability, rising Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows and remittances, as well as a decline in imports of oil and other goods, will likely push Nigeria’s external reserves to $43 billion by the end of this year, analysts at Comercio Partners have projected.

The analysts, who made the prediction in their H2’ 2025 Macroeconomic outlook, however, said that key headwinds, such as the country’s repayment of Eurobond principal and interest, bearish oil prices, and ongoing domestic oil production challenge, might affect the accuracy of their forecast.

They stated: “Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves saw notable growth through 2024, peaking above $40 billion, supported by key policy shifts such as savings from the removal of fuel subsidies and improved fiscal management.

This reserve buildup was further strengthened by a sharp rise in Foreign Portfolio Inflows (FPI), which increased by 106.5 per cent to $13.35 billion. However, the trend began to shift in the first half of 2025.

The foreign reserves show a gradual but sustained decline, falling to $37.37 billion in June, despite a brief recovery in May. “Critically, while FPI has surged, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) fell significantly, down 42.3 per cent to $1.08 billion.

This is concerning, as FDI represents more stable, long-term capital that supports structural economic growth compared to the short-term, sentiment-driven nature of FPI.

The uptick in FPI likely reflects opportunistic capital inflows attracted by Nigeria’s high-interest rate environment rather than deep investor confidence in long-term fundamentals.

This inflow can be volatile and quickly reversed in the face of global shocks or domestic policy missteps.” The analysts further said: “Nigeria’s Balance of Payments (BoP) has been improving steadily.

In 2024, the country recorded a BoP surplus of $6.83 billion, marking a clear turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022. In Q1 2025, Nigeria posted a current account surplus of $3.73 billion, which amounts to about 54% of the total recorded for the entire year 20247.

By the end of 2025, we expect the Balance of Payments to grow by around 70% compared to last year, supported by the currency now being at a more competitive rate that encourages exports and discourages imports.

Additionally, savings from reduced oil importation, given Nigeria’s declining reliance on imported petroleum products, are also contributing to this improvement.

“Looking at Nigeria’s external debt obligations, the total coupon payments for H2 2025, combined with the $1.118 billion Eurobond principal maturing in November 2025, amount to $1.813 billion.

Given current reserve levels, this debt service burden is covered approximately 20 times over.” “We project external reserves to reach approximately $43 billion by year-end, reflecting a 15.6 per cent increase from their end-June 2025 level.

Supportive tailwinds include a stable currency, rising foreign inflows and remittances, and a decline in imports of oil and other goods.

On the other hand, key headwinds remain the repayment of Eurobond principal and interest, bearish oil prices, and ongoing domestic production challenges,” the analysts added.

On their outlook for exchange rate stability, the Comercio Partners analysts said: “The naira remained relatively stable in the first half of 2025, consistently trading within the N1,500–N1,600 per USD range, with the gap between the official and parallel markets narrowing significantly.

Looking ahead, we expect the naira to continue trading within this range in the second half of 2025.