Analysts: Nigeria’s External Reserves May Hit $45bn By Year-End

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have predicted that if global risks conditions remain supportive and Foreign Exchange (FX) inflows are not significantly disrupted, Nigeria’s gross external reserves may rise to $45 billion by the end of this year.

The analysts made the projection while reacting to latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which shows that the country’s gross external reserves stood at $41.05 billion as of August 20, 2025, representing an increase of $4.61 billion or 12.65 percent year-on-year.

According to the analysts, “the drivers of this accretion are two-fold: On the one hand, Nigeria has benefitted from sustained inflows from the offshore investor community, particularly as foreign portfolio investors take advantage of elevated yields in the local debt market.

“On the other hand, demand pressures on the reserves have been somewhat muted by a reduction in import appetite. With FX costs remaining elevated, both corporate and households have scaled back foreign purchases, thereby easing pressure on external buffers.”

They also noted that at the level of $41.05 billion, the gross reserves cover for about 12 months of merchandise imports based on the balance of payments data for the 12 months to December 2024. “This degree of adequacy highlights the relative strength of Nigeria’s external position, offering a vital cushion against global headwinds such as oil price volatility, tightening global financial conditions and shifts in investor sentiment.

“For policy makers, it also provides the space to sustain interventionist strategies without immediate concerns of depleting the buffers,” the analysts stated. On their near term outlook for the reserves, the analysts said: “Looking ahead, the momentum of reserves growth appears likely to continue, supported by steady offshore inflows as well as external potential borrowings planned by the government.

The combination of these factors should keep the reserves on an upward trajectory in the coming months. “Our projection suggests that Nigeria’s external reserves could rise to about $45 billion by the end of 2025, provided global risk conditions remain broadly supportive and offshore flows are not significantly disrupted.” They further stated:

“With the reserves position strengthening, the CBN will have greater flexibility to sustain its interventionist approach in the FX market. This, in turn, should help to maintain relative stability of the naira across both official and parallel markets.

“However, the outlook is not without risks as shifts in global financial markets or a sudden reversal in portfolio inflows could challenge the resilience of the current momentum. Nevertheless, the current build-up represents a significant achievement and a positive signal for Nigeria’s external stability at a time when many emerging markets continue to grapple with external vulnerabilities.”